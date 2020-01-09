Jonathan Scott is opening up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel.

While speaking with People, the "Property Brothers" star, 41, gushed over the actress, 43, and recalled the moment the couple first met.

"We literally make each other laugh nonstop," Scott said. "I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load."

"She's smarter than me, she's funnier than me, and she's cuter than me!" he added. "She's a very considerate person, and that's what I'm looking for. I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is."

According to Scott, there were sparks right from the start. The couple first met back last August while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" along with his brother, Drew, and Deschanel's sister, Emily.

"We were shooting 'Carpool Karaoke,' and there was chemistry right away," he recalled.

The HGTV star also weighed in on how some people were surprised by their relationship, saying that he doesn't think "it was expected."

Scott explained, "You know, what's really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone’s like, 'She's dating who?!'"

Scott's twin brother Drew, who married his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan in 2018, had nothing but good things to say about his brother's relationship.

"Linda and I have noticed that they connect on an individual level as well, which is great," he said. "They're both amazing humans, and we love the idea of having her in our lives."

"We are total nerds, so our first double date with Jonathan and Zooey was dinner and an escape room. It was awesome," he added.

Back in September, Scott and Deschanel sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands as they arrived to a restaurant in Los Angeles. The couple has been dating ever since.

The outing came just one week after Deschanel announced her split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children, Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 3.

