Leonardo DiCaprio saved a drowning man.

While vacationing on a boat in St. Barts over the holidays, the actor successfully rescued a man who had spent 11 hours treading water after falling off a cruise ship.

According to People, on Dec. 30 DiCaprio -- who was on a rented boat with his friends and girlfriend Camilla Monroe, 22 -- sprang into action when the captain of their vessel heard a distress call about a man who had fallen overboard.

"Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man's life," a source told the publication. "The boat crew were happy to try and assist -- even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety."

The Oscar winner's boat happened to be the only one searching for the missing man. After hours of searching in the rough water, DiCaprio and his crew located the man waving his hands, per Daily Mail. At dusk, they rescued the man and pulled him to safety just shortly before a heavy rainstorm set in. The boat's captain called the rescue a "one in a billion shot."

A week after the heroic rescue, DiCaprio attended the 2020 Golden Globes where he was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy for his role in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." Although Joaquin Phoenix ended up winning, DiCaprio's co-star Brad Pitt won the award for best supporting actor for his performance in the Quentin Tarantino film -- and gave his friend a hilarious shoutout in his acceptance speech.

"I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC," Pitt began. "Before 'The Revenant,' I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you man. I thank you."

The actor then poked fun at the ongoing "Titanic" door controversy: Could DiCaprio's character Jack have fit on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of dying in the freezing water?

"Still -- I would have shared the raft," Pitt joked.

Like the Golden Globes, DiCaprio is up for a Screen Actors Guild Award, was just nominated for a BAFTA and is predicted to receive an Oscar nomination when they are announced on Monday.

