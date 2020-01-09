A Texas man has been charged with murdering a ten-month-old girl after allegedly leaving her in a backpack in the trunk of his car for five hours.

Trevor Marquis Rowe, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after he called 911 to report his girlfriend's daughter, Marion Jester-Montoya, was not breathing.

His arrest warrant, seen by KLBK, claimed Rowe had brought the baby to his workplace in Lubbock, and had left her in a backpack on the floorboard of his car.

When he came out to check on her, he found she had gotten free, so put her back in. He told officers he checked again at lunchtime and she was "lightly crying but breathing"; he then went to a fast-food drive through, and two stores.

After lunch, he put the backpack with the child inside into his trunk, according to the warrant. When he returned to the car around 5pm, she wasn't breathing.

He called 911 and drove to an intersection to await emergency crews, while he attempted CPR.

"He knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life," the warrant said. "Rowe advised that placing someone into a backpack was even more dangerous."

He was charged with capital murder, and held on a $2million bond.

In 2018 Rowe was arrested for leaving two other children unattended, but the charges were dropped.

A Facebook fundraiser to help the family has raised $7,500.

