Megyn Kelly had a hefty eye-roll for Joaquin Phoenix's latest attempt at being a responsible human being.

Taking to social media recently, designer Stella McCartney announced the actor would be wearing the same classic black tuxedo "for the entire award season to reduce waste."

"This man is a winner -- wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures," McCartney wrote alongside a snap of Phoenix. "I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣."

The awards season began with Sunday's Golden Globes -- where the actor took home the Best Actor prize for "Joker" -- and ends on Oscars night come February 9.

PETA applauded the move as they posted in the comments, "This is SO amazing! He is a true winner in the hearts of animals AND humans 💚🌎 His dedication to creating a kinder future for all is inspiring EVERYONE to make compassionate changes 👏👏👏 Thank you for creating a #vegansuit that will shine all award season."

But many pointed out the privilege of Hollywood's elite as one wrote, "So far removed from reality. There's kids, both sides of the pond, going to school with holes in their shoes, hungry -- and this is the level of praise some operate at? -- wearing something more than once??!! Wow!!!"

And conservative newscaster Kelly took umbrage with the recycling idea as well as she responded to this criticism by Janice Dean who wrote, "My husband and his coworkers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people. But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella. 🙄"

Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us. https://t.co/wIJBTVgSP6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2020

Kelly replied, "Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us."

The Twitter slam comes a few days after the former "The Today Show" host -- who was let go after defending blackface in 2018 -- got in an online scuffle with Ava DuVernay over Colin Kaepernick's tweet on Saturday, which called out Trump's assassination of Qassem Soleimani as an example of American imperialism and racism.

After a brief back and forth of Kelly calling the claims of racism ridiculous and DuVernay telling her to educate herself, the director shared a screenshot of Kelly's account being muted.

Check out that feud HERE.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty