And we thought limited data plans were a downer.

A new bill introduced to the Vermont state senate proposes outlawing all cellphone usage by anyone under 21 years old.

The motion, S.212, would make possession or use of a mobile device punishable by a maximum of a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine, according to The Barre Montpelier Times Argus.

It argues that if people under the age of 21 are not mature enough to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol or purchase firearms, they should not be allowed to use a cell phone. The state recently raised the tobacco purchasing age to 21 and barred anyone under 21 from buying a gun.

The bill also makes the case that use of cellphones causes automobile accidents, increases bullying and even promotes the radicalization of young Americans.

"The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings," reads the proposal.

And here comes the plot twist.

The bill was introduced by Democratic state Senator John Rodgers, who told the publication he was only trying to make a point rather than advocate for the ban of cell phones.

As a huge supporter of the Second Amendment, he feels the state legislature is attempting to take away gun rights by increasing the age limit. So he included statistics in the proposed legislature indicating cellphones are more dangerous than firearms.

"I have no delusions that it's going to pass," he said. "I wouldn't probably vote for it myself."

What a clever, and taxpayer-expensive, ruse.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.