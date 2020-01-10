Halsey Drops NSFW Music Video for 'You Should Be Sad'

Halsey just debuted her music video for "You Should Be Sad," but we're not sure it's safe to watch at work, so we'll describe it for you in this article.

The words "naked," "cowboy" and "orgy" come to mind when viewing the mesmerizing footage of the 25-year-old pop-punk princess channeling Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga and Carrie Underwood.

In the 3-minute-and-38-second film, the teeny bikini-clad singer -- reminiscent of Xtina's Dirrty days -- finds her way into an abandoned warehouse. Inside, she discovers a barrage of folk dressed just like her -- touching, feeling, pressing, licking and grabbing at each other -- all while tumbling around in hay. Cowboy hats are not sparse.

In addition to sporting the barely-there cowgirl look -- which she wears while line dancing, thrusting, twerking and touching herself in slow motion -- Halsey also sports a tight black mini-dress, then changes into a hooded cheetah-print two-piece that looks like it hopped right out of Shania's "Don't Impress Me Much" visual. The final look was no look at all; Halsey rode a sleek white horse -- completely nude -- while wearing a sleek white wig.

We're getting Gaga ARTPOP vibes.

Was so hard not to post 100000 pics of this. I peaked in life here. https://t.co/TqrBcVb5LW — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

It actually is a Gaga reference! But it’s not that one specifically. It’s me referencing Gaga who was referencing Bianca Jagger in AHS Hotel 😛 https://t.co/Eh6e8tULXS — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

"No, you're not half the man you think that you are / And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs and cars / I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you / 'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you," she sings in the pre-chorus of the track, which has some heavy country undertones.

In the chorus, she adds, "Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad / I tried to help you, it just made you mad / And I had no warning about who you are / I'm just glad I made it out without breaking down / And then ran so fucking far / That you would never ever touch me again / Won't see your alligator tears / 'Cause no, I've had enough of them."

She explained her inspo to a fan on Twitter, writing, "The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too," adding in a separate tweet, "Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a 'before he cheats' but instead about after he does haha." Hence the heavy, tear-like makeup in the first couple scenes.

Another bit of inspo, fans seem to think, comes from Halsey's contentious split from G-Eazy. "I know this may come as a surprise to some people, but you don't write the song the day before it's released," she explained on Twitter. "The topics are relevant to the time the song was written. It's visceral when it happens. The writing part helps it go away."

When you're not at your office, feel free to watch the tantalizing video above.

The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too 🥰 https://t.co/MRqBD9aaNb — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

I know this may come as a surprise to some people, but you don’t write the song the day before it’s released. the topics are relevant to the time the song was written. it’s visceral when it happens. the writing part helps it go away 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

