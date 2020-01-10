Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about her marriage.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of her podcast with Brooke Burke, "Intimate Knowledge," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum spoke candidly about cheating and her estranged husband, retired MLB star Jim Edmonds.

"Like you were saying, 'What is cheating?'" MKE says to Brooke, according to Us Weekly. "Well, my ex, he had a sexting situation while we were married, and I consider that cheating. Some might not. It didn't feel good, so I know that much, and I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage."

"Why did it happen, you know? Did I have a role in it? I'm sure some part, right?" she admits. "There's always two sides, but really I just wanna be like, 'Screw you,' and place all the blame, right? And cry and kick and scream."

The Edmondses have made headline after headline since it was revealed in June 2019 that Jim had allegedly exchanged explicit text messages with another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys. Jim denied cheating physically, and the two agreed to work on their marriage.

Four months later, however, the couple split. Jim filed for divorce after Meghan accused him of cheating with one of their nannies, which both accused parties denied. While publicly addressing Jim's alleged indiscretions, Meghan revealed one of their infant twins, Hart, had just received a heartbreaking diagnosis: minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain.

In early November, a "concerned" Jim called the cops to Meghan's house to "keep from having an incident." She was out with friends and returning to her home, where Jim was watching their three children: daughter Aspen, 3, and sons Hart and Hayes, 1. He said at the time that an officer questioned her and determined she was fit to parent that night.

At the end of that month, the former couple finally settled on a 50/50 joint custody agreement of their kids, but only after a series of public slams against one another.

