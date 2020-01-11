Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Inks $200M Deal With NBCUniversal

Seth MacFarlane is splitting up with 20th Century Fox Television after 20 years together.

The creator of "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Ted" and "The Orville" is saying goodbye to his longtime home for a new venture with NBCUniversal, signing a deal worth $200 million over five years, according to sources at Deadline.

The 46-year-old's Fuzzy Door Productions will create and develop new projects for the media giant's platforms, including broadcast, cable and the new Peacock streaming service, which launches in April.

"Seth's voice resonates across multiple demographics and mediums. We all admire his ability to create audacious commentary with bold, yet relatable, humor and I look forward to working with him behind and in front of the camera," read a statement by Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Vice chairman George Cheeks added, "NBCUniversal is known for creating some of the most talked-about television and we know Seth's fearless voice will continue this storied legacy."

MacFarlane is "interested in starring in and producing musicals, political dramas and anthologies around historic events," along with continuing his work on his popular animated sitcoms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm especially inspired by all of the opportunities that NBCUniversal Content Studios has to offer with George and Bonnie at the helm. I will remain indebted to my good friend Dana Walden and the team at 20th for their collaborative partnership over the years, and I look forward to our continued work together on 'Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'The Orville,'" MacFarlane said in a statement.

He is the latest in sought-after TV producers making a lucrative jump with new studio deals.

Last September, J.J. Abrams announced he would be taking his Bad Robot production company to WarnerMedia in a $500 million deal. Warner Bros. signed a $400 million contract with uber producer Greg Berlanti, known for "Supergirl" and "Arrow," in 2018. And Ryan Murphy made a pact with Netflix recently valued at $300 million.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty