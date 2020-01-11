How Ellen Pompeo Reacted to Justin Chambers Leaving Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo has broken her silence on co-star Justin Chambers' unexpected exit from "Grey's Anatomy."

On Friday, Chambers shocked fans of the long-running ABC medical drama by announcing he was leaving the show after 15 years and 16 seasons.

Less than 24 hours later, Pompeo publicly reacted to the sad news after Vanity Fair tweeted, "Grey's Anatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet."

The 50-year-old actress responded with the comment, "Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔."

The broken heart emoji said it all.

Chambers played Dr. Alex Karev since the beginning of the show in 2005 alongside Pompeo, who is now the last remaining original cast member.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers told Deadline. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he added.

According to TV Line, the actor's final episode already aired on November 14, a week before the fall finale.

There is no word yet how Chambers absence will be explained on the show.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Canceled or Renewed? CW