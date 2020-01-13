Television By TooFab Staff |
Abby Huntsman Abruptly Quits 'The View'
ABC

Her final appearance on the show will be Friday January 17.

Abby Huntsman is leaving "The View."

The 33-year-old revealed Monday she is departing from the daytime show to help manage her father Jon Huntsman Jr.'s campaign for governor of Utah.

During the live show, Huntsman made the announcement: "This is always such a hard thing to do. And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show on television and the smartest women I have ever worked with. But today I am saying goodbye. This is something I thought a lot about."

"As you guys know my number one priority is my family," she went on to explain. "There’s no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics."

Meghan McCain Goes to War with Elizabeth Warren Over Trump Killing Soleimani

View Story

"It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about," she said of her decision.

Huntsman then issued a warning to her father's political opponents: "If 'The View' taught me anything it taught me how to fight — so whoever is running against my dad you better be worried!"

However, it might not be goodbye forever as she told her co-hosts: "Once my dad wins maybe I’ll be back right here … you never know life is funny that way."

Huntsman became a co-host of "The View" in 2018 as a conservative voice. The departure comes amid various reports of behind-the-scenes conflict among the co-hosts and fellow conservative Meghan McCain.

"The View" is hosted by Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, McCain and Huntsman.

A replacement for Huntsman has yet to be announced. Her final appearance on the show will be Friday January 17.

Meghan McCain Defends Harvey Weinstein's Ex Georgina Chapman as His Rape Trial Starts

View Story

#TheView#AbbyHuntsman#MeghanMcCain#WhoopiGoldberg#JoyBehar
