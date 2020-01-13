We're willing to bet Kim Kardashian had no idea what Chelsea Handler would do with a pair of SKIMS, but it left the shapewear line founder in tears.

"I've always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can. Thank you @kimkardashian!" the comedian captioned a slow-motion video of her prancing down the shore of a beautiful beach while wearing a low-cut, thigh-high, cream-colored bodysuit.

"Crying!!!!!" the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star replied, noting that the "best part" of the whole video was "the tape over the vag."

Kim wasn't the only one who adored Chelsea's ad -- whether intentional or accidental -- for SKIMS. Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Scherzinger, Krysten Ritter, Amy Schumer, Naomi Watts and Rumer Willis were among the thousands who left comments on the viral video.

The "Big Little Lies" star jokingly wondered if the woman in the clip was actually Bo Derek, while the Pussy Cat Dolls frontwoman left a simple "Omg yes." The goop founder dropped a laugh-cry emoji, Krysten dropped three and Naomi left six gold trophies. Fellow comedian Amy Schumer told Handler the post "made my whole day," while the famous daughter of Bruce and Demi said it was "everything I hoped 2020 might be." We can't disagree.

Kim launched her highly anticipated "solutionwear" in September, and it was an instant success. Everyone from her sisters to former inmate Alice Marie Johnson have worn, modeled and endorsed the products, which continue to sell out online.

