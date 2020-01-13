Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Why the Oscars Are Being Called Out (Again) for Lack of Diversity
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards: Every Must-See Look from the Red Carpet

"Congratulations to those men," said actress Issa Rae after announcing the all-male nominees for Best Director.

Not unlike Oscars of the past, the 2020 Academy Awards failed to nominate a diverse group of actors, writers and directors.

Of course, the Twitter-verse was quick to notice, with many bringing out the #OscarsSoWhite and #OscarsSoMale hashtags.

Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List

Cynthia Erivo, who earned a Best Actress nod for playing the titular role in "Harriet," was the only person of color nominated for acting. Critically-acclaimed dramedy "The Farewell" was completely snubbed -- with even lead actress Awkwafina, who has received recognition by other ceremonies, being left out. Similarly, Lupita Nyong'o was completely ignored for her dual role in "Us". Same with Jennifer Lopez, who was surprisingly left off the Best Supporting Actress list.

The absence of female directors on the Best Directors list for the second year in a row was the most egregious omission in the eyes of many critics. Greta Gerwig was an obvious oversight for her work on "Little Women" in addition to many other female filmmakers who deserved recognition, including Lulu Wang for "The Farewell," Lorene Scafaria for "Hustlers" and Olivia Wilde for "Booksmart."

In fact, Issa Rae, who announced the nominations alongside John Cho Monday, even threw in apparent jab at the Academy after no females were listed. "Congratulations to those men," she quipped after male directors Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite") were announced.

The Best Actor category was definitely another that had Twitter talking. There was no love for Adam Sandler (or his movie) "Uncut Gems" and Taron Egerton failed to get nominated for "Rocketman" even after winning the Golden Globe earlier this month. And bringing back the topic of #OscarsSoWhite, Jaime Foxx and Eddie Murphy were both snubbed for their work in "Just Mercy" and "Dolemite Is My Name," respectively.

See how film Twitter reacted, below.

No Female Directors

J.Lo Snubbed

The Best Actor Category -- Adam Sandler, Taron Egerton and More Ignored

No Lupita Nyong'o Love

Oscars So White?

The 92nd Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 8pm ET on ABC.

