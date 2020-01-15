Television By TooFab Staff |
LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Weighs in on Stephen Dorff’s New Deputy Show (Exclusive)
View Photos
TooFab/Fox
Bruce Springsteen Beams with Pride as Son Is Sworn in as Jersey City Firefighter

"Anything they can do to portray the profession in a positive light is a good thing and I love their stance on ICE," the sheriff said.

There's a new sheriff in town as Stephen Dorff lights up the small screen in his show "Deputy," which debuted earlier this month.

And Los Angeles County's real life sheriff, Alex Villanueva, gave the 4-1-1 on how the FOX drama measures up to the daily grind of protecting and serving a county of around 10 million people.

"This is where I think art is inspired by real life," said Villanueva as he admitted to meeting with the producers of the show once, but confessed, "We had no input, whatsoever, in the production."

The Chicago native added, "Anything they can do to portray the profession in a positive light is a good thing and I love their stance on ICE."

In the show, Dorff's team does not cooperate with ICE round ups, akin to Villanueva's request for tighter limits on ICE, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Villanueva also agreed that the network procedural does a "pretty good job" at detailing the life of an officer.

The main difference between art and life regarding the profession, however, is timing, according to the Air Force veteran.

"As opposed to on TV and Hollywood -- in real life everything takes a lot longer to be able to achieve," he began. "Results don't happen overnight. Results don't happen during the commercial break. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of things happen behind the scenes. And the results might not be evident immediately. It might take months or years sometimes to get results."

As for whether he would approve of a raid on horseback like Dorff does in the show, Villanueva said, "If it was needed, yes."

"Deputy" airs Thursdays on FOX at 9 p.m. ET.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Jennifer Brown/AP/Shutterstock Bruce Springsteen Beams with Pride as Son Is Sworn in as Jersey City Firefighter

#Fox
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day
Martha Weighs In on Gwyneth's Vagina Candle, Calls Chip Gaines a Liar
wwhl highlight

Martha Weighs In on Gwyneth's Vagina Candle, Calls Chip Gaines a Liar
Star Wars Creator George Lucas Finally Meets Its Biggest Star, 'Baby Yoda'
Must-See Celeb Instagram Posts

Star Wars Creator George Lucas Finally Meets Its Biggest Star, 'Baby Yoda'
Kristin's 'Ex BFF' Storms Out When Confronted with Affair Rumors
very cavallari recap

Kristin's 'Ex BFF' Storms Out When Confronted with Affair Rumors
Glanville 'Willing to Take Lie-Detector Test' After Richards Denies Affair

Glanville 'Willing to Take Lie-Detector Test' After Richards Denies Affair
Inside Growing Up Hip Hop Star Egypt Criss' Wedding Woes
Exclusive Interview

Inside Growing Up Hip Hop Star Egypt Criss' Wedding Woes