News By TooFab Staff |
Man Killed by Chemical Plant Explosion Two Miles Away
AP/Twitter

The man was sitting in his apartment in Spain when a one-ton lump of metal dropped out of the sky.

A man has been killed in Spain by a chemical plant explosion two miles away.

The victim, named only as Sergio by local media, was at home in his apartment near Tarragona in the Catalonia region on Tuesday night when a one-ton lump of metal fell from the sky.

A worker at the factory was also killed, while two others suffered serious burn injuries, according to the BBC.

Truck Driver Charged After Loose Tire Flies Off And Severs Woman's Spine

View Story

Pictures taken at the home show the metal plate, 65 inches long, 48 inches wide and three inches thick, lying on the floor having smashed through the ceiling and crushing the man beneath.

Investigators said the blast was likely caused by a chemical accident. Surrounding residents were initially warned to stay indoors; however officials said no toxic material was released.

The Industrias Químicas del Óxido de Etileno plant produces the gas ethylene oxide - used to make antifreeze, pesticides and sterilizing agents - and the liquid propylene oxide — used to make plastics — both of which are extremely flammable.

Spectacular Popocatépetl Volcano Eruption Caught on Webcam

View Story

CCTV from businesses miles away captured the moment the factory detonated, sending up a fireball that illuminated the night, and launching the shrapnel on its fatal arc into the unlucky man's apartment

Dozens of firefighters were scrambled, spending all of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning tackling the blaze, and spraying water on the remaining intact vats of the volatile chemicals to keep them cool and prevent further explosions.

Roads and public transport in the surrounding areas were closed as a precaution, and did not reopen until the following day.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Firefighter Almost Killed by Popcorn Stuck Between Teeth

View Story

Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day
Fyre Festival's Andy King Partners with Evian Water After Going Viral

Fyre Festival's Andy King Partners with Evian Water After Going Viral
Gigi Hadid Touches Down in Paris to Join Sister Bella for Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid Touches Down in Paris to Join Sister Bella for Fashion Week
Kourtney Shares Throwback Photos From Her 'Italian Dream' Getaway with the Kids
View Photos

Kourtney Shares Throwback Photos From Her 'Italian Dream' Getaway with the Kids
Dugan Takes Veiled Swipe at Predecessor After Being Ousted as Grammy Boss

Dugan Takes Veiled Swipe at Predecessor After Being Ousted as Grammy Boss
Dove Cameron's Ex Accuses Her of Cheating -- Is THIS Her Response?

Dove Cameron's Ex Accuses Her of Cheating -- Is THIS Her Response?