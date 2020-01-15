A man has been killed in Spain by a chemical plant explosion two miles away.

The victim, named only as Sergio by local media, was at home in his apartment near Tarragona in the Catalonia region on Tuesday night when a one-ton lump of metal fell from the sky.

A worker at the factory was also killed, while two others suffered serious burn injuries, according to the BBC.

Pictures taken at the home show the metal plate, 65 inches long, 48 inches wide and three inches thick, lying on the floor having smashed through the ceiling and crushing the man beneath.

Continuem la investigació de l’accident mortal d’ahir en un pis a Torreforta. La peça metàl·lica que hauria impactat a l’edifici faria aproximadament 122x165x3 cm #Plaseqcat pic.twitter.com/GUPDcwuKkV — Mossos (@mossos) January 15, 2020

Investigators said the blast was likely caused by a chemical accident. Surrounding residents were initially warned to stay indoors; however officials said no toxic material was released.

The Industrias Químicas del Óxido de Etileno plant produces the gas ethylene oxide - used to make antifreeze, pesticides and sterilizing agents - and the liquid propylene oxide — used to make plastics — both of which are extremely flammable.

CCTV from businesses miles away captured the moment the factory detonated, sending up a fireball that illuminated the night, and launching the shrapnel on its fatal arc into the unlucky man's apartment

Dozens of firefighters were scrambled, spending all of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning tackling the blaze, and spraying water on the remaining intact vats of the volatile chemicals to keep them cool and prevent further explosions.

Roads and public transport in the surrounding areas were closed as a precaution, and did not reopen until the following day.

