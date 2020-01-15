Meghan King Edmonds has nothing but praise for the beleaguered couple caught in the middle of Megxit.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world by announcing their plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family."

The move shook up the monarchy and divided fans of the young married couple, but the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum is only here to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I feel like she has it all under control," Edmonds began her love letter to the American actress outside The Henry in West Hollywood on Thursday. "She just left the royal family. Like, that chick has it going on. Like, she is the strongest woman ever. It's incredible."

But the fact that Harry is willing to give up most of the only life he knows really resonated with the mother of three.

"And by the way, go Harry. Incredible. Incredible example of a strong husband and wife partnership," she said.

Edmonds also revealed she thought London would be a good city for Markle to start her Housewives career.

As for her own time on "RHOC", Edmonds has no regrets, saying, "It was a good experience, I liked it."

And as to whether she would ever date another athlete – her estranged husband Jim is a former MLB player – the model had an emphatic negative.

"I never wanted to initially. I just fell into it."

Meghan and Jim are currently going through a bitter divorce and recently settled a custody battle. They have 50/50 joint share of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, one.

Meanwhile, last week in an unprecedented move, Prince Harry and Markle -- who married in 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 -- said they will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America to "work to become financially independent," according to their Instagram post.

The Queen and her subjects are currently working out the details.

