Explosive Shahs of Sunset Trailer Features MJ-Reza Fight ... and an R. Kelly Connection
"Tragic was the death of our friendship," says Reza.

As Shahs of Sunset heads into its eighth season, the drama shows absolutely no sign of stopping. If anything, it's only getting worse.

Bravo dropped the first trailer for Season 8 on Wednesday, a season which will clearly focus on the nasty feud between former best friends Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Reza Farahan. The two have been battling each other since the beginning of 2019, after Reza didn't visit MJ in the hospital following the birth of her first child.

In the preview, Mercedes exclaims "I don't like being left dead in the hospital" -- while Reza gets fired up when he's told MJ said he's "not happy" in his marriage. As the situation escalates, MJ's husband Tommy Feight makes things even worse by appearing to vandalize Reza's home as retaliation.

"I broke a plant," Feight shouts in the sneak peek after security footage is shown, "I wanted to break his legs." FYI: This incident led to Farahan getting a 3-year restraining order granted against Feight.

From there, water glasses are thrown, voices raised and Reza, at one point, screams, "This is how you do me?!" This. Looks. Wild.

Along with baby news and walks down the aisle for the rest of the stars, the trailer also introduces a new cast member, one with a connection to R. Kelly.

At one point, newcomer Sara Jeihooni shows Reza a subpeona and says "it's gotta be about my ex." Expressing shock, Reza asks, "R. Kelly?!"

We'll learn more about that situation when "Shahs of Sunset" premieres February 9 on Bravo.

