A Florida teen secretly set up surveillance in her home to catch her father in abusive acts.

According to her mother, the 15-year-old tried to report abuse by Damon Becnel to police for years, but no one believed the young girl.

But after the teen turned in two videos from her Nest camera to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Becnel was arrested on charges he physically abused his daughter and tortured a family pet in front of her, according to nwfdailynews.com.

The video appears to show the victim and two dogs in a bedroom when Becnel apparently pulls out a knife and seems to threaten one of the dogs. He can be heard yelling, "I will cut this f--king dog's eyeballs out, I'll f--king do it," the arrest report said.

Becnel can be seen striking the dog, grabbing it by the throat and throwing it to the ground, while the girl jumps on Becnel, screaming at him to stop. The arrest report said he grabbed his daughter by the hair and threw her head into the bed frame.

WARNING: Viewers may find the video below disturbing

Later, Becnel appears to come at the girl again, shoving her against the wall and head butting her.

The horrifying videos were published online and sparked the creation of a Facebook page called "Justice For Daughter Of Damon Becnel & Her Pets".

And after the arrest, Allison Tringas, the mother of the girl, filed a Petition for Injunction Against Domestic Violence on behalf of her daughter.

The petition claimed Becnel was intoxicated during the altercation and while the teen was pinned against the wall, she "asked Damon if he was going to kill her, to which he replied 'maybe.'"

Becnel wouldn't let the girl leave and confiscated her cell phone, according to the petition.

"(She) escaped Damon's house while he was asleep and walked miles to Walmart in Destin, purchased a burner phone and called her babysitter," the petition stated.

Lawyers for Becnel claim the petition is full of fabrications.

Becnel is scheduled to be tried March 9 on the felony charge of child abuse and misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

