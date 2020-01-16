Courtney Stodden is in the midst of finalizing her divorce from Doug Hutchinson and the suitors are already swarming.

As she was leaving a celebrity hotspot in Hollywood this week, the model/actress/singer revealed she was dating a "Chinese guy," but a famous rapper had her on his radar as well.

"Machine Gun Kelly is inside," the fresh-faced 25-year-old said, adding, "He's a little bit of a player. He DM'd me a few times. But there are other women in there, so f--k that sh--t. I've already talked to him."

"I feel like I'm a rose, but I'm thorny," she added.

And as to whether the "Daddy Issues" singer will be celebrating once the divorce is finalized, Courtney said she wasn't sure.

"I just wish him the best of luck. He's not happy with me right now. But I came to Hollywood for him, so what do I do. I don't know. We'll see."

Courtney and Doug began their love affair when she signed up for one of his online acting workshops in 2000. Never having met in person, the two fell for each other after months of courtship over the internet. Courtney's parents allowed the pair to date, even though she was 16 at the time and Doug was 50.

They eventually married in Las Vegas in 2011. In 2013, they announced they were ending their marriage, only to reconcile a year later. Back in March of 2018, Courtney filed for divorce.

Naked & Not Afraid Instagram

As for a chance at another reconciliation, she maintains a positive outlook.

"I hope so, I dunno," she admitted of her ex.

When asked about her current beau, named Chris, she said, "He's waiting for me right now, so I should go."

