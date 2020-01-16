It's been almost 25 years since "Martin" went off the air in 1997, but its co-stars have found themselves again having to relive some of the controversy between them at the time.

It all resurfaced thanks to a GQ interview with Martin Lawrence, where he was asked about Tisha Campbell-Martin's lawsuit filed against him that same year alleging sexual harassment.

"It was all a lot of bullshit," Lawrence told the outlet, which Campbell-Martin admitted on "The Talk" Thursday caught him by surprise.

Her former co-star went on to explain what he meant, saying, "We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show."

"Martin" was among Fox's highest-rated shows during its five-year run, becoming a a pop culture phenomenon through the mid-'90s, though it is less well-known now than many of its counterparts from the era.

"I can’t go into much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no," Campbell-Martin said in reaction to Lawrence's comments, revealing that she reached out to him immediately upon reading the interview.

"He called me within a minute … He was like, 'Don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past, and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you and I love your family.’"

The bottom line is that it's in the past and that's where both Lawrence and Campbell-Martin would like to leave it. Sometimes, despite what many believe, it is possible to completely move on from a negative experience and reach a more positive place with someone.

"I’m not going to go into details, because I want to respect his privacy and I want to respect mine," Martin-Campbell continued. "But I will say, by the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing. And I got a chance to experience that and I’m so glad we’re in a good place right now."

Lawrence shared the love after the episode aired, posting a pic of the two from their time starring together on "Martin," complete with a sweet message of love and support of his own.

"Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now," he wrote. "We are good and always will be!"

Campbell-Martin jumped into the comments and echoed his positive vibes, writing, "YOU GO BOY My fam fo life! ❤️❤️❤️"

So it looks like it's all good between the co-stars, and true fans have known that was the case for a while. While we may never know what happened in that long-ago lawsuit, does it really matter?

More exciting and pressing for fans of "Martin" is that it's been about a year since TMZ ran into Lawrence, Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold out and about and almost got confirmation from the trio that there is a "Martin" reboot, revival or reunion in the works.

We know these things can take some time, but with Lawrence hitting the big screen this Friday for another '90s revival, "Bad Boys for Life" with Will Smith, why not make it two-for-two? It sure seems like it'd be best to strike while the iron is hot, and it's red-hot right now!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty