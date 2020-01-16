UPDATED ON 1/16/20 AT 1:57 PM PT:

NeNe took to Twitter shortly after we posted this article to say she didn't actually spit at Kenya, though she wishes she had.

"She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done!" Leakes wrote. "From constantly startin shit wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I'm on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment!"

"I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT!" she added. "I Wish i had tho! No regrets."

ORIGINAL STORY ON 1/16/20 AT 11:14 AM PT:

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" have not seen the last of NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore's public displays of animosity.

In Bravo's newly released mid-season trailer below, the two get into more explosive exchanges, with NeNe even seemingly spitting at Kenya!

"Somebody pushes me, Wendy, I'm gonna say some shit," says the series OG to pal Wendy Williams via a candid phone conversation while on a cast vacation in Greece. Like a steadfast mother, the media personality urges her feisty friend to "give these girls friendship and love."

And NeNe manages to do just that during a tearful conversation with Porsha Williams. "I love you like a sister, and I'm sorry," Leakes says, as Williams leans in to give her a hug. "It's been really hard without you," Porsha sobs.

But Cynthia Bailey may be a harder code to crack. When NeNe gets together with Cynthia, seemingly to hash out their issues, Bailey boldly states, "When you get mad at your friends, you're the first one to try to tear them down!" A wide-eyed Leakes fires back, "Really?!"

One thing's for sure, though: NeNe and Kenya will not end this season as BFFs.

"You ain't gonna do nothing with me, ma'am!" Leakes shouts in Moore's face as the two get into another nearly physical altercation at a fancy party. "I ain't never gonna be what you want!"

In a later scene, Kenya calmly tells NeNe to "please go to jail again," which revs NeNe all the way up. "You is a dumb-ass bitch!" she shouts at Kenya, pointing in her face. "You a big-ass..." Kenya hurls back, before the screen cuts to a third almost-fight.

The explosive mid-season trailer ends with NeNe appearing to spit at someone, while Tanya Sam begs everyone to "STOP!"

And speaking of Tanya, she and Kenya have some unfinished business to handle, too. Last week, Kenya started dropping hints that someone's man had been unfaithful. Previously unseen footage later showed a woman identified as "the cookie lady" telling some of the girls that Tanya's fiancé, Paul, had hit on her and asked for her number.

"The fact is you were a real c--t," Kenya tells Tanya on an upcoming episode, before they get interrupted by who else but the cookie lady. "Dessert's on me!" says the woman.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

