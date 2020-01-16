Well, if Peloton is looking for a new angle to promote their exercise bike after all the controversy surrounding the "Peloton Wife" ads, and they want a celebrity endorsement, they need look no further than Snooki.

They could promote how easy they are to clean, maybe, or how absorbent the seat is? ... Yeah, too far.

While sharing her workout with her followers through her Instagram Stories, "Jersey Shore" alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi did what she does best, overshare. At the same time, it's the kind of sharing that many moms could appreciate as it normalizes something that is very real.

Labeling her video "Giving Birth Problems," Snooki asks, "Do any other moms pee on the Peloton?"

She goes on to clarify to anyone not in the know, "It’s not on purpose, you’re just like, 'Whoa!'"

It's not as uncommon or strange a thing as you might think. It's not uncommon for the muscles that maintain bladder control to weaken during natural childbirth, leading to more problems with accidental pee, such as it is.

While it's a more common occurrence with strong laughter, sneezing and things of that nature, it's also possible to happen during strong, physical exertion. So in a way, it could be seen as a testament to how hard a mom is working out.

Snooki, certainly, is taking her workouts seriously, as evidenced by her Stories, as well as a video she felt it was okay to share on her Instagram page proper.

In it, she shows off her strength and balance as she maintains a handstand for a pretty impressive length of time.

Clearly, Snooki is focusing on her home and health, as she recently announced she was retiring from the franchise that made her famous to be able to spend more time at home with her three kids.

As her IG Stories continued, she shared the healthier meal choices, and then embarrassed her son by filming him because he was "so cute" and she just couldn't resist.

"It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be," Snooki told "The Mel Robbins Show" last month, as reported by People. "And it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking ... and drama."

Well, Peloton ads might be out, after all, if Snooki is hoping to avoid drama.

