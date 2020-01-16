There's no Wifi, no electricity, no hot showers, no roads... but that hasn't put off thousands of people from applying for this cafe job.

Great Blasket Island off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland is looking for two people to manage its tiny coffee shop, as well as three cottages — and more than 7,000 people from across the world have submitted their applications.

"Job Vacancy: A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends," the job posting reads. "1st April 2020 - October 2020. accommodation and food provided."

The job description also includes welcoming visitors to the Island, so ideal candidates must have good people skills, be friendly, approachable and chatty.

Because there are no cars — indeed bicycles aren't even suited to the terrain — a good level of fitness is also required.

An Blascaod Mór (as it is called in Irish), barely 1.5 square miles, is Ireland's most westerly point.

A short 22 mile swim south through the Atlantic Ocean will bring you to Skellig Michael, where Luke Skywalker chose to live as a hermit away from the Star Wars universe in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi".

"It's intense and tough but it's a very unique position," job poster Alice Hayes told RTE. "It's back to basics - fires, candles, stoves, wildlife and nature."

"We use gas hobs in the cottages and the coffee shop. We have gas canisters out the back. We know when the water is boiled with whistling kettles on top of the hobs, and we can cook on the gas hobs as well."

To ensure the successful candidates are not completely cut off from the rest of the world, there is a little wind turbine that generates enough power to charge one device - although the cell phone reception may not be the greatest.

Wages for the position have not been disclosed — although we suspect the pay is not what is drawing most people to the position.

Anyone can submit their application directly to Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net.

