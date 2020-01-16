UPDATE at 6:45am PT on January 17, 2020: Lisa Vanderpump has just spoken out against the hateful comments two of her employees were caught making in resurfaced tweets from 2011, 2012 and 2013.

"I do not condone any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad they understand the severity of their offenses and have shown utmost remorse and contrition," she told PEOPLE. "I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate bigotry of any form within my workplace. Max and Brett are both appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms. While both have now matured as adults, they have shown remorse for their prior reckless defamatory statements."

"I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade."

Original story below ...

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni have apologized after several of their old tweets containing offensive comments resurfaced online.

On Thursday, Boyens and Caprioni, two of Season 8's new cast members, issued statements to PEOPLE, expressing regret over their racist, homophobic and sexist remarks, which were posted in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 -- it was wrong on every level," Boyens said. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that -- and I am disgusted and embarrassed -- I am truly sorry."

For his part, Caprioni told the publication, "I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."

The Bravo stars' apologies came after they were hit with major backlash after many Twitter users captured screenshots of their controversial tweets.

"It upsets me that the word n---a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," Boyens tweeted.

"Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole," he added in another.

In yet another offensive tweet, Boyens wrote, "Theres this girl I see everyday @ school, she looks just like the girl from the movie precious & I'm not just saying this cuz she's big and black."

The reality star also called Justin Bieber a "queer" in a tweet and suggested the singer use the N-word in his songs.

"When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n---a and cussing and having big booty bitches in his songs is the cool thing to do #queer," the tweet read.

Boyens has since made his Twitter account private; however, his Instagram account is still public.

Many of Caprioni's old tweets also contained the N-word. One particular post from November 2012 read, "wassup wit black people wearin so much Aeropostale I don't get it lol." Another of his resurfaced tweets contained the hashtag "#womensuck."

Caprioni, whose Twitter account remains public, appears to have deleted many of the aforementioned tweets, though some live on because they were retweeted. His Instagram account is also public.

Boyens is the general manager of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd's West Hollywood bar, TomTom, while Caprioni works at SUR. Both joined "Vanderpump Rules" in Season 8, which is currently airing on Bravo.

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

