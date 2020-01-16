Television By TooFab Staff |
Why Mindhunter Season 3 May Not Happen At All Now
View Photos
Netflix
Canceled or Renewed: The Fate of Every TV Show In 2020 (So Far)

Or at least not anytime soon ...

David Fincher's serial killer series "Mindhunter" might be Netflix's latest casualty, after the streaming service just put it on an "indefinite hold."

While the show, which stars Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv and Holt McCallany as the FBI's very first profilers, had a year and a half break between its first two seasons, season 3 may not happen at all thanks to the executive producer's busy schedule.

As a result of Fincher's workload on other projects, the three main cast members have been formally released from their contracts with the show -- meaning they can find work elsewhere.

Netflix Dives Into the Minds of Serial Killers In David Fincher's 'Mindhunter'

View Story

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film 'Mank' and on producing the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots,'" Netflix said in a statement to EW. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

So you're saying there's a chance?

"Mank" will chronicle "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's battles with director Orson Welles for screenplay credit on the 1941 classic, while "Love, Death and Robots" is Fincher's ongoing, adult animated series for the streamer.

Season 1 of "Mindhunter" focused on the bureau's first foray into criminal profiling, highlighting extensive interviews with serial killer Edmund Kemper. The second season included an episode featuring Charles Manson, while the greater storyline revolved around attempting to solve the Atlanta child murders.

Canceled or Renewed? Netflix Netflix Just Announced the Fate of 'You'

#Mindhunter#JonathanGroff#AnnaTorv#Netflix
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day

Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumors About Her Exit from The View On Her Last Day
Martha Weighs In on Gwyneth's Vagina Candle, Calls Chip Gaines a Liar
wwhl highlight

Martha Weighs In on Gwyneth's Vagina Candle, Calls Chip Gaines a Liar
Star Wars Creator George Lucas Finally Meets Its Biggest Star, 'Baby Yoda'
Must-See Celeb Instagram Posts

Star Wars Creator George Lucas Finally Meets Its Biggest Star, 'Baby Yoda'
Kristin's 'Ex BFF' Storms Out When Confronted with Affair Rumors
very cavallari recap

Kristin's 'Ex BFF' Storms Out When Confronted with Affair Rumors
Glanville 'Willing to Take Lie-Detector Test' After Richards Denies Affair

Glanville 'Willing to Take Lie-Detector Test' After Richards Denies Affair
Inside Growing Up Hip Hop Star Egypt Criss' Wedding Woes
Exclusive Interview

Inside Growing Up Hip Hop Star Egypt Criss' Wedding Woes