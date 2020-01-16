Charlize Theron burst into tears while describing a first date on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

But the waterworks were from laughing so hard as the Oscar winner could barely get through the hilarious anecdote during Wednesday's episode of the late show.

"So I went on a date with this guy in my 20s," she began telling host Jimmy Kimmel. "He was super handsome. I was like really into it. He picked me up for dinner, he drove me home, and I kind of signaled I was in for a kiss."

"He pulled over by my house and we started kissing and he pulled away and he said... 'Make out with my nose.'" Charlize gave a very long pause to let it sink in. Then tears began forming in her eyes as she attempted to keep back the laughter.

Jimmy appeared gobsmacked as Charlize forced herself to say,"I swear on my life. I've never met another person who likes to have someone make out with their nose."

At this point, there was no stopping the amazing laugh-cry.

"So I gave a little peck on the nose and he was like 'No make out with it,'" she somehow managed to squeak out before completely losing it. And Jimmy and the studio audience followed her lead.

It was such a memorable moment for her on the show that Charlize actually posted about it on her Instagram.

Next to a gorgeous snap of herself, she wrote: "If you've ever wondered what it's like to burst into tears on national television from laughing so hard, watch @jimmykimmellive tonight to see me live that nightmare for you."

After collecting herself during a commercial break on the show, Charlize moved on and revealed the difficulty of nailing Megyn Kelly's voice for her role as the former Fox newscaster in "Bombshell."

She worked with a dialect coach for six weeks believing she would never get it down.

But during one of her final practice monologues from the script, Charlize got the signal she had triumphed. Her rescue dog -- who had stayed by her side during the entire process -- suddenly woke up and gave her a look, which Charlize described as him saying, "Why are you sounding like that?! You aren't my mom."

"That's when I was like, 'Oh s--t, I think we're there!'" she exclaimed.

Watch Charlize lose her mind from laughter in the video above!

