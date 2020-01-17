Chef Robert Irvine 'Feels Sorry for the Queen' Amid Megxit

Chef Robert Irvine sympathizes with the Queen amid media frenzy over #Megxit.

The British celebrity chef — famous for his Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" — revealed his feelings on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement last week of their plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," according to their Instagram post.

"I don't have to live their life. But I feel sorry for the queen right not because she has to make a decision, but so do they," the 54-year-old culinary whiz explained in New York on Monday.

Regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to split their time between the U.K. and North America to "work to become financially independent," the "Worst Cooks in America" host said they need to pick a lane.

"I think if you're gonna be a monarch, you're gonna be a monarch. If you're gonna go out on your own, you go out on your own. You can't have both," he said.

Irvine -- who said he has met Queen Elizabeth on several oocasions -- also believes many U.K. residents stand by his sentiments.

"At the end of the day, the government pays for the royal family, so taxes pay for that. So nobody has a problem with doing your own thing, but ya know -- then all those amazing things that go along with that have to go away. To be like a normal person," he explained.

But as a veteran of the U.K's Royal Navy, Irvine has hopes for the young prince.

"He served his country well, he's been in the armed forces, so let's see what he does."

And in regards to the move, Irvine sheepishly said the pair will enjoy "better food" in Canada than in his homeland.

Getty