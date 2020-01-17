Martha Stewart remains the queen of home decor, design, food and pretty much everything domestic, and she wasn't shy in expressing her opinions on a variety of topics on Watch What Happens Live," from Gwyneth Paltrow's "Vagina" candle to Marie Kondo and even Chip Gaines claiming she had "no idea" who he was.

While she wasn't familiar with Paltrow's strangest scent yet from her Goop line, the sold-out "This Smells Like My Vagina," Stewart still had a pretty strong opinion about it, and why it probably sold out so quickly.

When Andy Cohen said that America seemed enamored with the candle, making it an instant sell-out, Stewart countered, "I think it’s not America, I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny."

Stewart also backed down on what sounded like it was almost going to be a dig at Paltrow when talking about the bizarrely-named scent. "She does that kind of irritatingly--" Stewart paused, reconsidered and went on with, "You know, she’s trying to zhoosh up the public to listen to her."

It certainly provided shock value to draw attention to Paltrow, the brand and the candle, no matter who bought it. "That's great," Stewart said of the tactic. "I mean, let her do her thing."

So is she on that waiting list for the item to come back in stock? "I wouldn't buy that candle, actually," she told Cohen.

Paltrow's site describes the candle as being made "with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."

Chip Gaines' "Made Up" Story

After meeting up at the Time 100 Gala back in April 2019, HGTV star told Page Six that Martha Stewart absolutely did not now who he and wife Joanna were, which Stewart basically said was a lie.

"We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue," Gaines told the outlet. "But we don’t mind at all. Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us."

It's a sweet story, but Stewart says it's total fiction. "I [know] exactly who they are, of course," Stewart insisted. "And I admire them, I admire what they’ve done and I was kind of taken aback that he made up that story."

She went on to add a little evidence to her version by adding, "And they’re published by the same publisher as my magazine, so come on!"

Marie Kondo Not Sparking Joy

As part of a roundup of quick questions seeking tips and tricks around the house, Cohen asked Stewart about Marie Kondo, who gained fame with her "Tidying Up" strategy all about sparking joy.

According to Kondo, when looking at the items that might be cluttering up our lives, we need to really think about it and decide if it "sparks joy" within us, or not. And if it doesn't, we need to just get rid of it.

So what does Stewart think of that? Certainly, she's not a fan of clutter, but for her, it's not quite that simple.

"I think that’s a mistake because it might be worth a fortune," she said of any item that might not spark joy in a person. "What if it's a piece of porcelain that’s rare and priceless?"

Of course, there's always the option of selling an item, rather than just donating or auctioning it off. Or perhaps the value of an item might "spark joy" over the item itself, and that would be enough to hang onto it.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty