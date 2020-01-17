Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Matthew McConaughey Sets Up Mom, 88, with Hugh Grant’s Dad, 91
View Photos
Getty/Shutterstock
Stars Step Out to Support as Sean Penn Hosts 10th Anniversary CORE Gala

The stars of "The Gentlemen" could end up being step-siblings.

Looks like Matthew McConaughey picked up a few tricks from his days starring in romantic comedies.

During a promotional tour for "The Gentlemen" on Thursday, the Oscar winner gave an update on the matchmaking scheme he and co-star Hugh Grant hatched to bring their parents together.

Last month, McConaughey joked about setting up his mother Mary Kathlene McCabe with Hugh Grant's dad James Grant in an interview with Mashable.

Elizabeth Hurley and Stephen Dorff Talk Best and Worst On-Screen Kisses, Slip in Some Playful Flirting

View Story

But the plan seems to be moving along, as McConaughey told ET during the press junket, "His father's 91, my mother's 88. Yeah, why not?"

"Next week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night," he quipped.

McConaughey's dad Jim McConaughey -- who passed in 1992 -- had married McCabe three times, welcoming son Matthew after the third nuptial. Grant's mother, Finvola, died from pancreatic cancer in 2001 at the age of 67.

Meanwhile, McConaughey has been together with his partner Camila Alves since 2006, marrying in 2012, and sharing their three children Levi, Vida and Livingston.

Matthew McConaughey Officially Joins University of Texas Faculty as Film Professor

View Story

Grant -- once referred to as a lifelong bachelor -- finally settled down with wife Anna Eberstein, marrying in 2018. They share three children. He also co-parents two children with former partner Tinglan Hong.

McConaughey and Grant share the screen in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen," an action comedy about the underbelly of the marijuana business, which also co-stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell.

"The Gentlemen" is due in theaters on January 24.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

This Week in Celebrity Pictures Getty Matthew McConaughey Makes Rare Appearance with Wife and Kids -- See How Big They Are Now!

#MatthewMcConaughey#HughGrant
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says Fans Are the 'Reason' She 'Survived' Eating Disorder

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says Fans Are the 'Reason' She 'Survived' Eating Disorder
Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals Which Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her

Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals Which Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her
Adrianne Curry Celebrates Breast Implant Removal: 'I'm Finally 100% Natural!'
celeb plastic surgery

Adrianne Curry Celebrates Breast Implant Removal: 'I'm Finally 100% Natural!'
Liam Hemsworth Spotted Locking Lips with New Girlfriend in Australia
View Photos

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Locking Lips with New Girlfriend in Australia
11 Anna Nicole Secrets on Her Jealously, Baby Drama and Death

11 Anna Nicole Secrets on Her Jealously, Baby Drama and Death
Chef Robert Irvine 'Feels Sorry for the Queen' Amid Megxit
exclusive video

Chef Robert Irvine 'Feels Sorry for the Queen' Amid Megxit