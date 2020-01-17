LAPD released frightening footage on Friday of a man being shot inside an LA bar.

The incident occurred on January 4 in the Silver Platter, near the Westlake area of Downtown Los Angeles.

A security camera inside the premises captured the entire ordeal, which appeared to escalate from dancing to attempted murder in the space of 45 seconds.

In it, two couples can be seen dancing on the packed dance floor, when the two men appear to accidentally bump into each other.

They have words with each other, but their female companions quickly appear to try to diffuse the situation, pushing them apart, with one even kissing her partner in an apparent attempt to placate him.

WARNING: Graphic Content

Most of the revelers around them don't even seem to notice and continue dancing oblivious, as the two are pushed farther and farther apart, but continue to have words.

But when one leaves the dance floor, the other appears to make a lunge for him; without warning, the first man pulls a gun from his waistband and fires a single shot as the club scatters in panic.

The victim crumples to the floor and is helped by other club goers, while the shooter flees.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment, and was ultimately released.

Police posted the video in an effort to track down the suspect, whom they described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a goatee, and aged between 35 to 40.

