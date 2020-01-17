News By TooFab Staff |
Watch a Man Shoot Another on Packed LA Dance Floor 45 Seconds After Bumping Into Him
LAPD

Police are hunting for the suspect.

LAPD released frightening footage on Friday of a man being shot inside an LA bar.

The incident occurred on January 4 in the Silver Platter, near the Westlake area of Downtown Los Angeles.

A security camera inside the premises captured the entire ordeal, which appeared to escalate from dancing to attempted murder in the space of 45 seconds.

Watch a 93-Year-old Man Calmly Shoot Apartment Manager Twice Over Water Damage

View Story

In it, two couples can be seen dancing on the packed dance floor, when the two men appear to accidentally bump into each other.

They have words with each other, but their female companions quickly appear to try to diffuse the situation, pushing them apart, with one even kissing her partner in an apparent attempt to placate him.

WARNING: Graphic Content

Most of the revelers around them don't even seem to notice and continue dancing oblivious, as the two are pushed farther and farther apart, but continue to have words.

But when one leaves the dance floor, the other appears to make a lunge for him; without warning, the first man pulls a gun from his waistband and fires a single shot as the club scatters in panic.

Baltimore Police Release Video of Moment Mom is Shot Dead in Her Store in Front of Her Children

View Story

The victim crumples to the floor and is helped by other club goers, while the shooter flees.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment, and was ultimately released.

Police posted the video in an effort to track down the suspect, whom they described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a goatee, and aged between 35 to 40.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Teen Installs Nest Cam to Catch Abusive Father

View Story

Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says Fans Are the 'Reason' She 'Survived' Eating Disorder

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says Fans Are the 'Reason' She 'Survived' Eating Disorder
Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals Which Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her

Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals Which Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her
Adrianne Curry Celebrates Breast Implant Removal: 'I'm Finally 100% Natural!'
celeb plastic surgery

Adrianne Curry Celebrates Breast Implant Removal: 'I'm Finally 100% Natural!'
Liam Hemsworth Spotted Locking Lips with New Girlfriend in Australia
View Photos

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Locking Lips with New Girlfriend in Australia
11 Anna Nicole Secrets on Her Jealously, Baby Drama and Death

11 Anna Nicole Secrets on Her Jealously, Baby Drama and Death
Man Shoot Another on Packed Dance Floor, LAPD Looking for Suspect

Man Shoot Another on Packed Dance Floor, LAPD Looking for Suspect