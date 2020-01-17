Watch Kim Kardashian Pop Khloe's Pimples in Squirm-Inducing Video

Kim Kardashian missed her calling as an acne specialist.

During a bonus scene from the latest season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 39-year-old makeup mogul revealed she is a jack of all trades as she played dermatologist to her younger sister Khloe.

"Dr. Pimple Popper to the rescue!" Kim announced as she entered the bathroom where the Good American designer awaited her sibling-run skin care appointment.

"Just my neck, you're not going any further," Khloe pleaded with Kim, as the mother-of-four broke out a long metallic extracting tool, exclaiming, "This is amazing!"

"What, the machine? What do you do?" asked Khloe who was lying down on a sofa as Kim went to town on her face.

Focusing on the task at hand, Kim answered, "You stub a little area that has the pimple..." before her eyes grew wide and shouted, "Whoa! This one is worth it!"

"That one hurts," said Khloe, as Kim replied, "Well, it hurts for a reason."

After Khloe asked if the procedure was almost over, Kim said there were a few more culprits, but they could stop for the day, adding, "I should have been an esthetician."

"Want to see what I got out of that one?" Kim asked, before realizing she's not cut out for such a gig.

"Ugh, I can't take this up as a real hobby."

Watch the squirm-inducing video above!

