"Some of you congratulate me for healing and seek for help from me. Though, truly, you guys are the reason that I survived," Amelia wrote.
Amelia Gray Hamlin is sending love to fans who have supported her during her battle with anorexia.
On Friday, the 18-year-old model took to Instagram to express her appreciation while detailing her journey to recovery. Amelia, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, shared a series of graphic photos highlighting her struggle with the eating disorder.
"WARNING: GRAPHIC!!!!! May trigger some," she began in the caption. "Three years ago around this time I went to seek help. It has become so surreal over these past few years during my journey. Sharing my story with all of you, seeking the support, and supporting others. Now that it is a new year, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for each and every one of you."
"When I first opened up about my disorder, I did not expect anyone to truly care or respond. The response I got was unimaginable," she continued. "Some of you congratulate me for healing and seek for help from me. Though, truly, you guys are the reason that I survived."
While Amelia said she often finds social media "extremely toxic," she expressed that "without this crazy platform, I may have never healed."
"The support I had was so large that I couldn't ever think of letting any of you guys down. I felt like it was my job as a role model to heal. I don't want to write a long crazy thing. I don't love to talk about my eating disorder much anymore, as I do not want it to define me," she said, adding that she believes it happened to her for a reason. "Of course, that sounds absurd. But I wouldn't be half of the person that I am today if it hadn't happened to me. I strongly believe that I am me because of it. I am really grateful to have come out the other end, stronger and more resilient than imaginable."
View this post on Instagram
WARNING: GRAPHIC!!!!! May trigger some Three years ago around this time I went to seek help. It has become so surreal over these past few years during my journey. Sharing my story with all of you, seeking the support, and supporting others. Now that it is a new year, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for each and every one of you. When I first opened up about my disorder, I did not expect anyone to truly care or respond. The response I got was unimaginable. Some of you congratulate me for healing and seek for help from me. Though, truly, you guys are the reason that I survived. A lot of the time I think social media is extremely toxic, and makes my head go crazy. But- if I truly think about it, without this crazy platform, I may have never healed. The support I had was so large that I couldn’t ever think of letting any of you guys down. I felt like it was my job as a role model to heal. I don’t want to write a long crazy thing. I don’t love to talk about my eating disorder much anymore, as I do not want it to define me. But I do strongly believe that it happened to me for a reason. Of course, that sounds absurd. But I wouldn’t be half of the person that I am today if it hadn’t happened to me. I strongly believe that I am me because of it. And I am really grateful to have come out the other end, stronger and more resilient than imaginable. I love you guys so much. Words can’t really explain it. My goal in this life is to create a space for everyone to heal. I will get there. But, for now, I believe that we should continue to use this platform that our generation is so lucky to have - to help. I love seeing photos of people living their best lives, but let’s be real. We’re all human. We all have battles. We all stay up at night thinking about what we’re going through. But that is what makes us individuals. Without these hard times we would all be the same. Embrace your hardships, embrace your struggles. The goal is to come out of the other end inspired, bettered, resilient, and knowledgeable. Love you.
Amelia said she also hopes to "create a space for everyone to heal."
"I love you guys so much. Words can't really explain it," she wrote. "My goal in this life is to create a space for everyone to heal. I will get there. But, for now, I believe that we should continue to use this platform that our generation is so lucky to have - to help."
"I love seeing photos of people living their best lives, but let's be real," she continued. "We're all human. We all have battles. We all stay up at night thinking about what we’re going through. But that is what makes us individuals. Without these hard times we would all be the same. Embrace your hardships, embrace your struggles. The goal is to come out of the other end inspired, bettered, resilient, and knowledgeable. Love you."
Amelia first opened up about her eating disorder battle back in March 2018. At the time, Amelia shared two photos that were taken one year apart: one pic from when she said she was "not okay" both physically and mentally, and another a year later where she said she's trying to "figure out" her body and "love" herself.
Amelia's struggle with anorexia was also touched upon in a few episodes of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
View this post on Instagram
I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.
Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.