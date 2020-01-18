Amelia Gray Hamlin is sending love to fans who have supported her during her battle with anorexia.

On Friday, the 18-year-old model took to Instagram to express her appreciation while detailing her journey to recovery. Amelia, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, shared a series of graphic photos highlighting her struggle with the eating disorder.

"WARNING: GRAPHIC!!!!! May trigger some," she began in the caption. "Three years ago around this time I went to seek help. It has become so surreal over these past few years during my journey. Sharing my story with all of you, seeking the support, and supporting others. Now that it is a new year, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for each and every one of you."

"When I first opened up about my disorder, I did not expect anyone to truly care or respond. The response I got was unimaginable," she continued. "Some of you congratulate me for healing and seek for help from me. Though, truly, you guys are the reason that I survived."

While Amelia said she often finds social media "extremely toxic," she expressed that "without this crazy platform, I may have never healed."

"The support I had was so large that I couldn't ever think of letting any of you guys down. I felt like it was my job as a role model to heal. I don't want to write a long crazy thing. I don't love to talk about my eating disorder much anymore, as I do not want it to define me," she said, adding that she believes it happened to her for a reason. "Of course, that sounds absurd. But I wouldn't be half of the person that I am today if it hadn't happened to me. I strongly believe that I am me because of it. I am really grateful to have come out the other end, stronger and more resilient than imaginable."

Amelia said she also hopes to "create a space for everyone to heal."

"I love you guys so much. Words can't really explain it," she wrote. "My goal in this life is to create a space for everyone to heal. I will get there. But, for now, I believe that we should continue to use this platform that our generation is so lucky to have - to help."

"I love seeing photos of people living their best lives, but let's be real," she continued. "We're all human. We all have battles. We all stay up at night thinking about what we’re going through. But that is what makes us individuals. Without these hard times we would all be the same. Embrace your hardships, embrace your struggles. The goal is to come out of the other end inspired, bettered, resilient, and knowledgeable. Love you."

Amelia first opened up about her eating disorder battle back in March 2018. At the time, Amelia shared two photos that were taken one year apart: one pic from when she said she was "not okay" both physically and mentally, and another a year later where she said she's trying to "figure out" her body and "love" herself.

Amelia's struggle with anorexia was also touched upon in a few episodes of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

