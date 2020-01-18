Watch Pamela Anderson Recreate Her Iconic Baywatch Run in New Ad

Pamela Anderson is showing her fans she's still got it!

The 52-year-old actress became a household name starring in the 90s worldwide hit TV show "Baywatch," cementing her status as a blonde bombshell icon with her sexy slow-motion run in the opening credits.

And the "Barb Wire" star recreated the famous scene in a new Ultra Tune car care commercial for the Australian company's "Unexpected Situations" 2020 campaign, starring alongside sports legend Warwick Capper.

In the commercial -- which was filmed along the country's Gold Coast last November -- Pamela rocks a black wet suit on the beach as she causes Warwick to crash his vehicle into the surf after he rubbernecks the former Playboy bunny.

A tidal wave approaches as Pamela laments, "Here we go again." She then leads a team of women -- who are wearing red swimsuits like Anderson's garb from "Baywatch" -- in a slow motion jog to rescue Capper.

Last August, the mother-of-two admitted she can still fit into her original red swimsuit during an interview with The New York Times.

She even says she takes it out now and then if a date is going well.

"I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet," she told the outlet.

Watch Pamela give all the throwback vibes in the commercial above!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Getty