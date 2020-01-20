Jennifer Aniston has dipped her toes into many film and television genres throughout her career, but it looks like there's one that got away.

After accepting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in "The Morning Show" at the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday night, the actress revealed to reporters backstage that she's always wanted to play Wonder Woman.

"I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long," Aniston told the room of journalists, according to People.

"I don't know. I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I'm just kicking into a creative stride," she continued. "I've just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn't know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor."

Before talking about her superhero aspirations, Aniston arrived backstage and expressed her shock over her win. "I'm shaking," she said. "I did not see this coming at all so it's very exciting. I'm overwhelmed."

The 50-year-old actress was nominated alongside Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown"), Jodie Comer, ("Killing Eve") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"). Although Aniston won the SAG Award, it was Colman who took home the Golden Globe in the category earlier this month.

Aniston, who previously won a SAG Award back in 1996 when she won with the "Friends" cast, is currently working on Season 2 of "The Morning Show," which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. However, Aniston said that she hopes to return to comedies.

"I want to do more comedies," she said. "I want to have some laughter."

