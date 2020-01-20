The messy split between "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King Edmonds and ex Jim Edmonds just got even more complicated, as she just dropped a new podcast claiming a past threesome led to a possible affair.

Edmonds' emotions were all over the place in the latest episode of "Intimate Knowledge," which began, right off the bat, with her revealing her threeway history and accused her ex of continuing a relationship with their third behind her back.

Though she bleeped Jim's name throughout the podcast, it's pretty obvious who she was talking about as she also referred to him as the father of her children. The two share three kids together, while he also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

"Right when [Jim] and I got married. I knew that [Jim] had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome," she claimed. "I thought about it, yeah, okay maybe, sure. We decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like okay, if I'm gonna do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that."

"This was a one time thing," she said, alleging that after their initial rendezvous Jim would always act a little off whenever they ran into the other woman. "I jumped to some of my own conclusions," said Meghan, who later added, "I think they probably had sex more than one time."

"I found out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, while I'm doing things with our son, from my understanding he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl," she claimed. The couple's son Hart was diagnosed with "irreversible brain damage" in 2019.

Meghan said she "confirmed" Jim brought this woman to Mexico after the third went shopping with his credit card and told everyone there "that her boyfriend was taking her to Cabo tomorrow." Edmonds added, "They are in Cabo right now, this girl who I thought was my friend. Who I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross because I was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband."

The former reality star claims she texted the woman after she found out about the alleged relationship, saying she was "okay with people moving on" but wasn't happy with the specifics here. "She's a friend! Why does [censored] have to go back to this low hanging fruit, can't she find somebody else?" asked Meghan. "Just disrespectful on his part," she added, "I understand being caught up in a new relationship, but that's the reason you can't stay by your kids? It's so hurtful."

She then broke down in tears as she tried to explain why she's struggling with feelings of shame after coming forward with all this information.

"I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like something I wasn't proud of. And now this is the woman he's with and spending money on her when he can't even come to give me the money I need while I'm supporting our three children?" she continued. "This is not something I'm proud of, I don't want to talk about it, but I have to and now it's not a secret anymore and it feels good, but that's also why it hurts. I can see all those awkward moments I asked about ... now it all adds up. "

Calling Jim's alleged behavior with the other woman a "betrayal," Meghan said she knows she did "nothing wrong" by taking part in a threesome. "I know everything was consensual. It was an adult decision and therefore, I want to own that and I don't logically think there should be any shame in that, however it is something I feel and it's confusing," she explained.

"It's not about him seeing someone else or moving on, it's about the way in which it was done and who it was done with," she then reiterated." Bringing up their kids, she added, "And the timing. The timing was really really shitty."

In a statements to E! and Us Magazine, Jim confirmed they did invite another woman into their bed, but claimed he never had an "affair" with her after the tryst.

"The accusations of having an affair are completely false and ridiculous. As far as the threesome goes, there was a few more than one, but initiated by her and only her," claimed Jim. "In fact, she begged me for more, but they made me uncomfortable. What good could actually come from that in a relationship?"

"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here," he added. "It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."

He also accused her of carrying on "with a couple of these threesome women without me being present.”

View Photo Gallery Getty

Of the allegations he wasn't spending much time with their children and purposefully stayed in a hotel far from the rest of the family, Jim said it made him "sick" she "is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see and he is responding well and thriving more every day."

Jim also said he picked the hotel because it was in the middle of "my whole family in the Newport area."

Listen to the podcast below: