The latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" showed Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley putting up a united front while bringing their families together following the revelation that Dennis had cheated during Porsha's pregnancy.

However, according to Porsha's vague responses to questions about her relationship during her subsequent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the couple appears to still be in limbo.

After playing back the emotional scene in which Dennis is seen apologizing to Porsha's mother and sister, Andy asked his guest where she and her man stood today. Her response was quite telling.

"You know, we're working on our relationship," she said with a shoulder shrug. Perhaps sensing there was more to the story, Andy asked Porsha if she trusted Dennis. "Huh?" she said, glaring at Andy. "I think you ask that every time I come here." Andy simply said, "Well, that's 'cause I wanna know."

Porsha laughed uncomfortably before explaining, "I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together, and -- just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourselves. Add us in there, too, baby."

Later on in the evening, Andy said he was being bombarded by curious fans who wanted to know what Porsha thought about the recent rumors that Dennis was seen out with multiple women at a diner at 4 a.m.

"Ummm, uhhh, I don't know," Porsha replied. Leaning in, Andy asked, "What do you mean?"

"What do you mean I don't know?" she replied. "I mean, I don't know! I mean, it's the blogs. You know, he was out, I don't know. Can y'all just continue to comment and speculate, and lemme just figure out my life? I'm figuring out my life."

"After you saw that," a relentless Andy asked, "did you have words about it?"

"Ummm," she said, looking up, "I'm figuring it out."

However, when it comes to Dennis' mother, who Porsha said on Sunday's "RHOA" wasn't really there for her when she first found out Dennis had cheated, things seems to have turned around. Porsha said Gina's been "amazing" and that she's "reached out" to her.

When a viewer asked Andy's other "RHOA" guest, Tanya Sam, why she felt Kenya Moore would bring up on camera and in front of the other women the rumors that Tanya's fiancé, Paul, was cheating on her, Tanya said, "I think that was her M.O. and she was just dabbling it out there, and I just don't think that she liked the breath of fresh air that I was."

When asked if she was disappointed in Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey for acting as if they didn't know Kenya's tea was about "the cookie lady," Tanya replied, "I wasn't disappointed in Cynthia because she approached me very directly, straight up, matter of factly off camera. Kandi, I was very surprised to hear she knew about it all along and kind of played into it."

When Andy asked the Toronto native how she felt about Kandi's conversation with Kenya after their spa outing, during which Tanya revealed Kenya wore a wig during Carnival, Tanya said, "I felt she could've delivered it a little bit better, but I know that Kandi and Kenya are good friends. They ride for each other, so it was what it was."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

