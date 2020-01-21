Here we go again.

The back and forth between Meghan King Edmonds and ex Jim Edmonds over how many threesomes they had during their marriage continues to unfold, with Meghan speaking out against his allegations and calling him out for his alleged behavior with his "new f--k buddy."

It began Monday when Meghan revealed the two had a threeway while they were married, claiming it was a one time thing and accusing Jim of now dating the woman who joined them -- someone the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star said was her friend. Jim refuted her version of events, saying Meghan initiated the threesomes on more than one occasion, accusing her of having trysts without him and claiming the woman in question was no friend to his ex.

Caught up? Good. Now Meghan is hitting back at his claims, telling Page Six she "never initiated anything."

"I went along with things because I thought that's what he wanted. I wanted to feel as comfortable as possible," she continued. "We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend."

"I think his attempt to sex shame me illustrates the vile mind of this man. I am the mother of his children and to attempt to exploit deeply personal decisions we made as a couple is his attempt to damage the mother of his children and also attempts to demean me in the most vulnerable way possible: sex," she went on. "It's sick to break me down like this while I'm with all of our kids every day and night and he's on day 5 of gallivanting around Cabo with my former friend/whore whose going on shopping sprees with his new f–k buddy."

In her initial podcast reveal, Meghan claimed Jim wasn't spending much time with their children, including son Hart, who was diagnosed with "irreversible brain damage" in 2019. In response, he said it made him "sick" she was "using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see and he is responding well and thriving more every day." He also claimed "she has all three kids in California against my will." Before their split, they were living in St. Louis.

Meghan doubled down on her accusations in her statement to Page Six, claiming Jim extended a trip to Cabo with his new girlfriend "instead of coming back to help his kids and help Hart." She claimed he has only been to "3 days out of 60 appointments" Hart has had out of state and added, "to say our children are here against his will suggests he would rather separate our children or not allow Hart access to this therapy. What kind of father would want either of those scenarios?!"

Of the entire situation, Meghan said it shows "what he is truly capable of and it saddens me." She added, "No one wins in this, I just want to focus on my children and doing what's best for them."

We have a feeling this isn't anywhere close to being over.

