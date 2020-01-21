News By TooFab Staff |
Phoenix Mom Admits Killing Her Three Young Children
Phoenix PD

Mystery had surrounded the circumstances after fire officials described it as a drowning, but then retracted it.

A mother in Arizona has admitted she killed her three young children.

The 22-year-old confessed to Phoenix police on Tuesday that she took the lives of her three-year-old son, as well as her two-year-old and seven-month-old daughter.

Mystery had surrounded the circumstances of the deaths, after emergency crews were called to the home on Monday evening and the three bodies were found.

Four Found Dead at Disney Gated Community, Suspect In Custody

View Story

Fire officials had initially described the incident as a triple drowning, but then retracted it.

"Officers found the 3 kids unresponsive and tried to do CPR but the kids were already gone," police said after determining it was in fact a murder investigation.

"The woman will be booked later today on 3 counts of 1st degree murder."

They revealed that the family had only moved to the area from Oklahoma over the summer.

After receiving the 911 call, police arrived to find three adults at the home: the mother, the 30-year-old father, and 49-year-old adult relative.

Watch a Man Shoot Another on Packed LA Dance Floor 45 Seconds After Bumping Into Him

View Story

There was no obvious signs of trauma to the children; "Investigators will interview the parents as they try to piece together what caused this tragedy," Phoenix PD said in their initial statement.

In a press conference late on Monday night, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers had been told the children had been ill earlier that day, and that may have been the cause.

"We're trying to determine why this occurred," she added, per AZFamily. "Any time you have three children that are deceased ... in that aspect, it is suspicious."

She said that first responders were so traumatized by the scene they were allowed to take the rest of the night off.

But just ten hours after the initial statement, Phoenix PD posted an update to confirm the mother had confessed to killing all three. They did not reveal the cause of death.

Last week in Celebration Florida, a Connecticut man confessed to murdering his three children as well as his wife, also just months after moving to another state.

Baltimore Police Release Video of Moment Mom is Shot Dead in Her Store in Front of Her Children

View Story

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Taylor Swift on 'Cats' Backlash, Feuds with Kanye and Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift on 'Cats' Backlash, Feuds with Kanye and Scooter Braun
Hugo Weaving Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Come Back As Red Skull For Avengers

Hugo Weaving Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Come Back As Red Skull For Avengers
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play This Bravo Couple in Bedroom

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play This Bravo Couple in Bedroom
Dax Shepard 'Went on a Date' with 'Love of My Life' Brad Pitt

Dax Shepard 'Went on a Date' with 'Love of My Life' Brad Pitt
Dad Strangles Coyote With Bare Hands After it Attacks Toddler Son

Dad Strangles Coyote With Bare Hands After it Attacks Toddler Son
Maren Morris Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in Signature Crop Top
Stars and Their Baby Bumps

Maren Morris Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in Signature Crop Top