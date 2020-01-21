Phoenix Mom Admits Killing Her Three Young Children

A mother in Arizona has admitted she killed her three young children.

The 22-year-old confessed to Phoenix police on Tuesday that she took the lives of her three-year-old son, as well as her two-year-old and seven-month-old daughter.

Mystery had surrounded the circumstances of the deaths, after emergency crews were called to the home on Monday evening and the three bodies were found.

Fire officials had initially described the incident as a triple drowning, but then retracted it.

"Officers found the 3 kids unresponsive and tried to do CPR but the kids were already gone," police said after determining it was in fact a murder investigation.

"The woman will be booked later today on 3 counts of 1st degree murder."

They revealed that the family had only moved to the area from Oklahoma over the summer.

After receiving the 911 call, police arrived to find three adults at the home: the mother, the 30-year-old father, and 49-year-old adult relative.

There was no obvious signs of trauma to the children; "Investigators will interview the parents as they try to piece together what caused this tragedy," Phoenix PD said in their initial statement.

In a press conference late on Monday night, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers had been told the children had been ill earlier that day, and that may have been the cause.

"We're trying to determine why this occurred," she added, per AZFamily. "Any time you have three children that are deceased ... in that aspect, it is suspicious."

UPDATE: Mom arrested, admits to killing kids ages 3, 2 and 7 months. Mom is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma. Crime happened in their home near 24th Street and Vineyard pic.twitter.com/iqCivZ66jZ — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) January 21, 2020

She said that first responders were so traumatized by the scene they were allowed to take the rest of the night off.

But just ten hours after the initial statement, Phoenix PD posted an update to confirm the mother had confessed to killing all three. They did not reveal the cause of death.

Last week in Celebration Florida, a Connecticut man confessed to murdering his three children as well as his wife, also just months after moving to another state.

