Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Christie Brinkley Says Her 'DWTS' Injury Is 'Still Healing,' Needs More Surgery
View Photos
Getty
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 Cast Revealed

"It's still healing, but not fast enough. I mean it's been four months!"

Christie Brinkley is still recovering from her "Dancing with the Stars" injury back in September.

While appearing on "People Now!" Wednesday, the supermodel, 65, revealed that her wrist isn't healing "fast enough" and will require more surgery.

Christie Brinkley's Daughter Sailor Replaces Her on 'Dancing With the Stars' After Arm Break

View Story

"I'm actually going on Friday," Brinkley said. "I'm going to be getting PRP and manipulation to my shoulder, my wrist and my thumb because it's still healing, but not fast enough. I mean it's been four months!"

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a form of regenerative medicine "uses injections of a concentration of a patient's own platelets to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints," according to Hospital of Special Surgery.

Brinkley broke her arm back in September while rehearsing for "DWTS" ahead of the Season 28 premiere. She was replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who made it to Week 6.

Although Brinkley wasn't able to compete in "Dancing with the Stars," she has another big event coming up that she's looking forward to: her guest appearance as ringmaster for the Big Apple Circus.

"A ringmaster needs to be able to do this," she said, extending her arm. Brinkley said she hopes the PRP will work on her arm as she's found success with it in the past. "I've done PRP before when I was doing "Chicago: The Musical,'" she said. "I had to get a little PRP on my hip and it worked."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

NYFW Getty Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Just KILLED It on Same NYFW Runway

#ChristieBrinkley
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Took Diet Pills for 20 Years After Tommy Mottola Told Her to…

Jessica Simpson Took Diet Pills for 20 Years After Tommy Mottola Told Her to…
Christie Brinkley Says Her 'DWTS' Injury Is 'Still Healing,' Needs More Surgery

Christie Brinkley Says Her 'DWTS' Injury Is 'Still Healing,' Needs More Surgery
Yolanda Hadid Says God Gave Justin Bieber Lyme Disease for Higher Purpose
exclusive

Yolanda Hadid Says God Gave Justin Bieber Lyme Disease for Higher Purpose
Jessica Simpson Spills on Nick Lachey Divorce and John Mayer Breakup In Memoir

Jessica Simpson Spills on Nick Lachey Divorce and John Mayer Breakup In Memoir
Kim Kardashian Gives a Glimpse into Her Family's 'Morning Madness'
The Next Jenneration

Kim Kardashian Gives a Glimpse into Her Family's 'Morning Madness'
Mr. Peanut Dead at 104, Killed In the 'Ultimate Selfless Act'

Mr. Peanut Dead at 104, Killed In the 'Ultimate Selfless Act'