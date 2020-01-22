Jeff Lewis opened up about the latest developments in his bitter custody battle with ex Gage Edwards once again.

During his SiriusXM radio show "Jeff Lewis Live" on Tuesday, the "Flipping Out" star claimed he received a cease and desist letter from Gage's attorneys for discussing details of the pair's guardianship of their 3-year-old daughter Monroe on the air.

"I never signed a confidentiality agreement. There's no deal points going back and forth, these are just conversations Gage and I are having. I feel like I'm paid to talk about my life, I'm paid to do that," Jeff said in response to the letter.

"When Gage met me, I was on a reality show and I was paid to film my life," he continued. "He participated in that for seven years and was paid to share his life. We went into the radio together, he was paid to share our lives on the radio. Now that doesn't suit him, so he wants that to stop. Well, he's already a public person."

Jeff denied Gage's allegations that he is talking about the ordeal for "attention" and said Gage should stop sharing pictures of Monroe on Instagram if he wants to retain privacy.

"When you take pictures of yourself in front of a mirror and you take pictures of yourself and an empty plate at a restaurant that says 'single dad dinner,' that seems like wanting attention," Jeff explained. "That's all I'm going to say, until the next cease and desist letter comes."

On Thursday's episode of his radio show, Jeff divulged details of the ongoing discussions between the former couple, who split in January of 2019 after a decade together.

A formal arrangement was on the table, but Jeff said he no longer agreed to some of the terms and would let a judge take over the proposals.

"I'm going to fight this to the bitter f--king end," Lewis said on the show. "If I felt like the motivation was pure and this was about our daughter, then I'd be very open to mediation or whatever. But because I really believe that this is serving [Edward's] best interest, I will fight it."

Jeff's main issue is Gage allegedly wanting to split Monroe's time between the parents more evenly. As of now, Jeff has Monroe 70% of the time. According to Lewis, Gage would like it at a 57/43 split. But Jeff argued Gage doesn't even use all of his 30% in the first place.

"I don't believe he is prepared to take her for more than 30 percent of the time, which is what he has now," he continued. "I don't think that's defamatory. It's just my opinion. These are not slanderous statements. These are the things that I wanted to be clear."

Jeff went on to assert Gage's desire for more time with Monroe is financially influenced since the former couple had only a verbal child support agreement.

"Normally when someone is caught up in the days and the hours and the percentages, it usually means there's some sort of child support motivation," he said.

For his part, Gage said he would keep quiet on the situation for the sake of Monroe in a statement to People.

"I will continue to stay silent on the issues related to our private custody case," Gage told the publication. "To address the derogatory and slanderous statements being made about me would be putting my interest above our daughter's. The situation is being exploited for attention, which is sad because that ultimately only affects our daughter later. What I will say is that there are gross mistruths in the majority of what's been said."

