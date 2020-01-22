If he's not going to let an Eminem diss go by without a response rap (or two), there was no way Nick Cannon was going to stay silent after Orlando Brown's bombshell allegation ... though he didn't come at it as you might have expected.

WorldStarHipHop had the original bombshell report, posting a video on Wednesday where the former "That's So Raven" star claimed there was an oral sex encounter between him and "The Masked Singer" host. It is a very NSWF monologue and a little uncomfortable to watch as it's not clear what Brown's motive is for these claims, or even the intended audience.

And while Cannon, who responded via an Instagram post of his own, initially said he found the whole thing "f--king hilarious," that's not where he ultimately landed. But he didn't write a rap, either.

Instead, Cannon said that he felt this was a "teachable moment," while adding that he was praying for Brown, who was smiling and laughing giddily through his video -- filmed inexplicably while walking through a store -- as he repeated his story over and over.

As Cannon saw it, Brown's random and bizarre outburst was another example of how the Hollywood industry fails its youngest stars after it no longer has a use for them, i.e. they stop generating income for the corporate powers that be.

"This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves," he said.

After apparently watching several of Brown's videos, Cannon said he sees a collective "cry out for help" in them and called for "real leaders or solid individuals in this young man's life" to "embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn't become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances."

As People noted, it was just a year ago that Brown appeared on "Dr. Phil" with snake eye contact lenses making statements so outrageous that Dr. Phil offered addiction and mental health treatment.

According to the host, Brown took him up on the offer at the time, but Cannon feels he may be in trouble again.

"This actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them," he wrote.

He believes that Brown, and many other former young stars like him, are chasing the spotlight and attention they once enjoyed. "Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need," he wrote. "All while we sit back and just laugh..."

He also targeted the "cannibalistic" media as culpable for this crisis, writing, "For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable."

