It was a happy reunion with the promise of more to come as Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her role as Guinan on "Star Trek: Picard."

While filming on the first season is complete, CBS All Access has already picked up the new series for a second season, and Stewart's Captain Picard would love to see his favorite bartender, friend and sage return.

The actor made the plea during his appearance on "The View" to promote the upcoming first season of "Star Trek: Picard," launching Thursday on CBS All Access. Goldberg joins several other "Star Trek: The Next Generation" alums slated to appear in the sequel series to the popular show and film franchise.

Goldberg could not stop laughing as she said "Yes, yes, yes! Oh, yeah!" and jumped up to give Stewart a big hug. And this wasn't just Stewart making an empty offer to one of his old friends and former colleagues. This was an official plea from the show.

"I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi," he said seriously. "Alex Kurtzmann, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season."

Goldberg was quick to praise her time on the show, during which she made 28 appearances before surprising fans twice by appearing in both "Star Trek: Generations" and "Star Trek: Nemesis."

"'Star Trek' was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end," she said. "It just, you know, I had the best, best, best time, best time ever."

"I’m so glad to hear that," Stewart replied. "Well, it was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time."

As Goldberg has said countless times, "Star Trek" is so special to her because seeing Nichelle Nichols on-screen in her youth in a role that wasn't a maid or a slave was just huge, opening her minds to the possibilities.

On top of that, she said that her character of Guinan is the last ongoing character "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry created before he died. And, as Stewart pointed out, so much of her story remains untold and mysterious. In fact, he hinted that an exploration into Guinan might just be a story point for Season 2.

Stewart is joined in "Picard" by "TNG" alums Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) and even Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh). Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) also jumps ship from "Voyager" to join the cast, alongside a whole host of new faces. Plus, there's always the possibility of a surprise or two in these first ten episodes.

Apparently, the creators intentionally limited the number of "TNG" stars that would appear in this first season so as to not make it more about the reunion than the story, but it leaves the door open for other stars to appear in the second season, and it certainly looks like that recruitment drive has already begun.

Other "TNG" stars fans are hoping to see include LeVar Burton (George La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). Wil Wheaton, who portrayed Crusher's son Wesley, has signed on to host the "Picard" after-show.

