The OG of the OC has left the building.

On Friday, Vicki Gunvalson announced she was leaving "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after 14 seasons. She was one of the first housewives in Bravo history and had been on the show since its inception in 2006, though was demoted to "friend" in Season 14.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,'" she wrote. "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

"I've been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on 'Whoop it up with Vicki,'" she promised. "I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget."

In the comments, Andy Cohen simply wrote "OG 🍊" while Kyle Richards left a heart emoji. Actress Casey Wilson spoke for all of us when she wrote, "Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸"

Andy dedicated an entire post to Vicki and reminisced on their time together over the years. Sharing throwback pics of the two, the "WWHL" host praised Gunvalson for remaining her "authentic self" throughout the 14 seasons she appeared on.

"I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson," Andy began in the caption. "Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile."

"Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion," he continued. "It's so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson - what a ride. And it's not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC"

Vicki had a tough final season, where she appeared in a friend role and not as a main cast member. She took her frustrations out on her co-stars as well as Andy and had a meltdown in the reunion. While the main cast members were assembled on stage, Gunvalson was going off backstage -- complaining about her place on the show.

"I am pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f--king fool," she hurled at a producer, Gavin. "I'm literally gonna leave. This is bullshit. Where am I sitting? I wanna know. Where am I sitting? Am I coming in, sitting at the end like a little lap dog?"

Gavin began to explain, "I think that they're trying to figure that out right now," but Vicki cut him off. "I'm not going in, sitting at the end. I started this show 15 years ago," she fired back, as Gavin muttered, "Totally understand."

"So you put me on, or take me... Just let me go!" Gunvalson added, throwing her hands up in the air. "F--king just let me go if you don't want me anymore. Just let me go in grace!"

And now she has.