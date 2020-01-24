An animal rescue shelter is hoping its brutally honest and hilarious ad will help find the "world's worst cat" a new home.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina let potential owners what's in store if they adopt four-year-old domestic short hair mix, Perdita, in a cheeky post shared via Facebook on Wednesday.

"We thought she was sick, turns out she's just a jerk," read the caption, next to a picture of the black and white feline the Spruce-Pines based shelter took in on Christmas Eve after the owner died.

Check out the ad below:

The allegedly grumpy cat likes "staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again," the song "Cat Scratch Fever" by Ted Nugent, Stephen King's "Pet Sematary," "lurking in dark corners," "being queen of her domicile" and jumping out to scare people, according to the ad by shelter director, Amber Lowery,

Perdita is not into "the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS."

The sassy four-legged fur ball reportedly enjoys tricking humans into thinking she wants affection.

"She pretends like she wants you to pet her and love on her," office manager Brittany Taylor told ABC News. "As soon as you pick her up, she starts growling. She will swat you. She's just all-out awful."

The shelter even attempted a photo shoot to capture some sweet snaps of Perdita for the advertisement.

"But the only face that she knows how to make is her grumpy face," Taylor told the outlet. "She's like the definition of a Grinch."

The staff, however, believes she will make a good pet for the right owner. According to the ad, Perdita is "ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space."

And her not-the-one attitude has a silver lining. "She definitely makes you laugh," explained Taylor. "One minute she wants you, and one minute she's over it."

For anyone interested in helping out poor, misunderstood Perdita -- who is also described as "not for the faint of heart" -- an application on the Mitchell County Animal Rescue website can be found here.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.