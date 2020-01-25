Channing Tatum hit back at a troll who made a "hateful" remark comparing his girlfriend Jessie J to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

After the "Magic Mike" star, 39, had shared a sweet Instagram post confirming that he and the pop star, 31, were back together, a hater shaded Jessie in the comments, saying that Channing "looks better" with Jenna. And Channing wasn't having it.

Captioning a cute pic of the couple in unicorns hats Friday night, the actor wrote, "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!"

When a person commented, "Jenna looks better with you," Channing clapped back at the hater with a lengthy response.

"Hey Alex i don't usually address shit like this," he began. "But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don't you seriously think about what your [sic] doing? It's hurtful and i ain't about it."

Channing continued, "If you can't not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

"And ain't no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess," he added. "And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it's what you create for yourself."

Channing continued to express his thoughts in another comment and clarified that he wasn't shading his ex.

"And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn shit around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right," he wrote. "But no and i mean no is more beautiful than anyone else. Beauty isn't measurable. It's in the eye of the be holder [sic]."

He concluded, "So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find shit to start shit wit [sic]. I'm gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart. bye."

Jessie commented on the post, "My BABY! Horns OUT!" adding a heart-eyes and devil emojis. Channing has since deactivated comments on the post.

Following the "Step Up" star's loving praise of Jessie, he and the "Bang Bang" singer made their red carpet debut at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. Channing also shared a photo of Jessie from the event on Instagram, captioning the pic, "Sculpture of magic."

It also marked the couple's first public outing since revealing they were back together on Instagram earlier that day. Channing and Jessie, who were first linked back in October 2018, dated for a little over a year before splitting in late 2019.

Back in April 2018, Channing and his ex, Jenna Dewan announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. The former couple, who share custody of their six-year-old daughter, Everly, finalized their divorce on Saturday, according to The Blast.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Celebrity Beach Bods Instagram