Woman Dies After Clothing Gets Caught in Raisin Processing Machine

A 33-year-old California woman died after her clothing got caught in machinery used to process raisins on Friday.

Yaneth Lopez Valladares was killed around 11 a.m. while working at Del Rey Packing Company's dehydrator plant in Fresno County, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

She became entangled with a shaft to a cylinder that separates bunches of raisins, struck her head and passed out, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement.

Two other employees were nearby and immediately powered down the machine, but she died at the scene.

"It was the most awful scream I've heard, it sounded like a blood curdling scream, soon after that the fire department showed up, followed by police," said a witness.

Valladares, a single mother of three, was a contract worker on her second season at the plant, authorities said.

"This is obviously a very traumatic situation. For the owner, for the employees to see one of their colleagues lose their life so suddenly in a job that they do on a regular basis and maybe take for granted," Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti told KSEE.

Cal/OSHA will continue to investigate for any workplace safety violations "such as failure to adequately train employees or maintain equipment," the agency said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for her three children.