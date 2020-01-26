Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
2020 Grammy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media
The Good, Bad and WTF Fashion from the Grammy Awards

These are the good, bad and viral moments that had Twitter talking.

The hottest names in music gathered at the Staples Center for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, for a night sure to be filled with powerful performances and touching tributes.

The event went down just hours after former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. Their deaths were felt on both the red carpet and likely will be throughout the show.

Click the link below for a comprehensive list of Kobe tributes throughout the evening:

How Stars Are Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Grammys (Updating)

Alicia Keys is hosting, with performances scheduled from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, the Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

We'll keep updating this post throughout the evening with the good, bad and viral moments that had Twitter talking.

Honoring Kobe

Kicking off the show, Lizzo said, "Tonight is for Kobe," before sitting down at the piano to play an emotional rendition of "Cuz I Love You." After that, she roared through "Love Hurts" and got the crowd hyped.

Alicia Keys then came out on stage to really pay tribute.

"Here we are together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," she said. "And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they're in our hearts, they're in our prayers, they're in this building and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."

She then brought Boyz II Men out on stage to join her for a performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before the camera panned to both of Kobe's retired jerseys, which hang inside the Staples Center.

She later sat at the piano again, saying Kobe loved music and adding that "he would want us to keep the vibrations high."

Billy Porter Makes an Entrance

One of the most fun moments of the night actually went down on the red carpet, as "Pose" star Billy Porter once again treated us all to one of his perfectly over-the-top looks.

The actor showed up to the event rocking a blue, sparkly, fringe-covered jumpsuit from Baja East and a hat to match. While the look alone would be a show-stopper, the hat's fringe pulled opened to reveal his perfectly made-up face. It was something special!

## Lizzo's Big Night Lizzo lead the pack heading into the Grammys, with eight nominations. She already picked up two trophies before the official show actually began and then won the first award of the night, Best Pop Solo Performance. While she was rooting for Beyonce and mouthing the singer's name when the category was announced, she flipped when her own name was called. The censors hit her hard, bleeping out a few of her celebratory remarks as she hit the podium. Calling her win both "unexpected" and "really cool," she referred to Kobe's death during her speech. "I be lost in my problems, stressed out and in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. Today, all of my little problems I thought were big of the world were gone," she said. "I realize there are people hurting right now and you guys create beautiful music, you create connectivity. We need to continue to reach out, this is the beginning of making music that moves people again, that liberates people." "Let's continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up!" ## What's In Nick Jonas' Teeth? That was the question Twitter was asking throughout the Jonas Brothers' performance of both "What a Man Gotta Do" and their upcoming release, "Five More Minutes." As Nick sang, eagle eyed viewers couldn't help but notice something lodged in-between Nick's teeth. ## Tyler, the Creator Shakes It Up
Tyler, the Creator certainly had people talking when he hit the stage to perform his songs "EARFQUAKE" and "NEW MAGIC WAND." Dressed as his Igor alter-ego and flanked by an army of dancers rocking the same outfit, he literally made the earth shake, before the stage burst into flames. It was weird, it was entertaining and it was unlike anything else we saw all night. ## Let's Go Crazy for Usher
Usher was tapped to front a Prince tribute and he did not disappoint. Rocking a sparkly blazer, an open dress shirt and leather pants, the singer was feeling himself as he performed a medley of the Purple One's biggest hits. Rolling through "Little Red Corvette," "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," he was flanked by both Sheila E and FKA Twigs - for one helluva performance. While some loved Twigs' dance moves, others wondered why she didn't get a mic too. ## Camila Cabello Brings Dad to Tears
Shawn Mendes' girlfriend had another guy on her mind as she performed her new balled, "First Man," on Sunday night. This one was all about her father, who sat in the front row as she performed. "I promise he loves me, he'd never hurt me. He held me so tight, now someone else can," she sang, "But you were the first man that really loved me." As she ended the song, she walked down the stairs to him and he was clearly tearing up. So was Gwen Stefani in the audience. Offset's reaction also went viral. _More to come ..._ View Photo Gallery Getty These Were the Wildest, Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards
