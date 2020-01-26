2020 Grammy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media

The hottest names in music gathered at the Staples Center for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, for a night sure to be filled with powerful performances and touching tributes.

The event went down just hours after former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. Their deaths were felt on both the red carpet and likely will be throughout the show.

Click the link below for a comprehensive list of Kobe tributes throughout the evening:

Alicia Keys is hosting, with performances scheduled from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, the Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

We'll keep updating this post throughout the evening with the good, bad and viral moments that had Twitter talking.

Honoring Kobe

Kicking off the show, Lizzo said, "Tonight is for Kobe," before sitting down at the piano to play an emotional rendition of "Cuz I Love You." After that, she roared through "Love Hurts" and got the crowd hyped.

Alicia Keys then came out on stage to really pay tribute.

"Here we are together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," she said. "And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they're in our hearts, they're in our prayers, they're in this building and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."

She then brought Boyz II Men out on stage to join her for a performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before the camera panned to both of Kobe's retired jerseys, which hang inside the Staples Center.

She later sat at the piano again, saying Kobe loved music and adding that "he would want us to keep the vibrations high."

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

.@BoyzIIMen join @aliciakeys, on stage for a special performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. 🙏🏽#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zEutRdpzsk — TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 27, 2020

Thank you @aliciakeys

Just took a deep breath. What a perfect way to navigate with love #GRAMMYs — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 27, 2020

Billy Porter Makes an Entrance

One of the most fun moments of the night actually went down on the red carpet, as "Pose" star Billy Porter once again treated us all to one of his perfectly over-the-top looks.

The actor showed up to the event rocking a blue, sparkly, fringe-covered jumpsuit from Baja East and a hat to match. While the look alone would be a show-stopper, the hat's fringe pulled opened to reveal his perfectly made-up face. It was something special!

Me: I hate drama



Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

This is litterally the coolest most iconic shit ever. A crystal fringe partition parting like that to reveal your beat face... Only billy porter would do some shit like this pic.twitter.com/4XVFR21JCb — d 🌻 24 (@deuxchankai) January 27, 2020

Thank god for billy porter and lil nas x reminding us there is beauty in the world pic.twitter.com/jktTYevIuL — courtney 🐝 (@merricats) January 27, 2020

Billy Porter's silver fringe makes him look like Geordi LaForge's fabulous cousin on his mother's side, Gorgeous LaForge. pic.twitter.com/tTOYuFSNa4 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 27, 2020

I just gasped out loud. Billy! Porter! doing his best to make this day better. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jiCocMjPQw — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 27, 2020

“Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up.” -@Lizzo accepts her #GRAMMYs award for Best Pop Solo Performance. pic.twitter.com/n7BomE21uj — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

Lizzo dropping f-bombs while she accepts the first Grammy of the decade is my sexual orientation.#GRAMMYs — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2020

“Hold each other down and lift each other up.” - Lizzo with a word! #GRAMMYs — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020

Okay...But did Lizzo have her eyes clothes with her fingers crossed saying "Beyonce", hoping Bey won. lol. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 27, 2020

we don’t deserve Lizzo the fact that she was standing there wishing Beyoncé would win over her speaks volumes of her character. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oyaG8W1bFe — jordan🥀 (@JordanxHouston) January 27, 2020

i don’t care what y’all have to say about Lizzo, she made several POINTS in her speech. PERIOD. tbh I would have been fine with whoever won this category 🤷🏻‍♀️ #GRAMMYs — Internet Mom ⁷ (@ashleyippolito) January 27, 2020

Love the Jonas brothers so I’m not going to talk about how there was food in Nick Jonas’ teeth @BarstoolFran #Grammys — Ria (@BarstoolRia) January 27, 2020

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so alone anymore — emily m (@emollymol) January 27, 2020

I’m jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

YALL GON STOP COUNTING ME OUT! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

im so upset rn ..... TYLER THE CREATOR JUST DID THE MOST AMAZING PERFORMANCE AND BTS WERENT EVEN THERE TO SEE IT ... someone pls tell me it’s fake pic.twitter.com/VbNuLAeOyD — ☆ mari⁷ (@vmjnt) January 27, 2020

That Tyler performance was flames — 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) January 27, 2020

I was not expecting the Tyler the Creator performance to get so hardcore after the Boys II Men opening #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pBj9D8i6P2 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) January 27, 2020

Half of twitter vs the other half of twitter during Tyler the Creator’s performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JW8FrYDvUB — carolina (@carocastxllo) January 27, 2020

Usher killed that shit....He murder the #GRAMMYs stage. He did the purple one/Prince proud pic.twitter.com/lsUZyX54kA — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 27, 2020

FKA Twigs makes an incredible entrance to join Usher for the #GRAMMY's tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Come on FKA looking like Vanity!



Usher sounds good too. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 27, 2020

imagine making the decision to not let FKA Twigs sing anything at all — rob sheffield (@robsheff) January 27, 2020

FKA Twigs has never been less utilized effectively — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 27, 2020

The legendary Sheila E. On the drums with Usher — wow. #Grammys https://t.co/xGxSEDL9t4 — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 27, 2020

Even Prince would be proud of Usher tonight. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/1U9EA0R6BK — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 27, 2020

offset's face after that father daughter dance i cant !!!!! https://t.co/RDjviW3XJp — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 27, 2020

How dare Camila Cabello sing to her dad and make us all cry like that. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ORUaO7olqf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s dad is Mexican who moved to Cuba then the US. He is the story of immigrants who do everything to give their children a better life than they had. I can only imagine what Mr. Cabello is feeling tonight. pic.twitter.com/6IKtdChUhD — Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) January 27, 2020