2020 Grammy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media

The hottest names in music gathered at the Staples Center for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, for a night sure to be filled with powerful performances and touching tributes.
The event went down just hours after former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. Their deaths were felt on both the red carpet and likely will be throughout the show.
Alicia Keys is hosting, with performances scheduled from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, the Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.
Honoring Kobe
Kicking off the show, Lizzo said, "Tonight is for Kobe," before sitting down at the piano to play an emotional rendition of "Cuz I Love You." After that, she roared through "Love Hurts" and got the crowd hyped.
Alicia Keys then came out on stage to really pay tribute.
"Here we are together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," she said. "And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they're in our hearts, they're in our prayers, they're in this building and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."
She then brought Boyz II Men out on stage to join her for a performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before the camera panned to both of Kobe's retired jerseys, which hang inside the Staples Center.
She later sat at the piano again, saying Kobe loved music and adding that "he would want us to keep the vibrations high."
"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb— CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020
That was a beautiful opening to the @RecordingAcad @TheAwards2020 @aliciakeys @lizzo and @BoyzIIMen made me cry!!!! It’s gonna be a beautiful show. 😭💔🙏❤️💃🏼music heals— P!nk (@Pink) January 27, 2020
.@BoyzIIMen join @aliciakeys, on stage for a special performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. 🙏🏽#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zEutRdpzsk— TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 27, 2020
Oh Lizzo we love creating for you so much!! #GRAMMYs #lizzo pic.twitter.com/g6m1Pf8GTu— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 27, 2020
.@kobebryant's jerseys lit up at tonight's #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tSwU0SpRb6— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 27, 2020
Thank you @aliciakeys— Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 27, 2020
Just took a deep breath. What a perfect way to navigate with love #GRAMMYs
Billy Porter Makes an Entrance
One of the most fun moments of the night actually went down on the red carpet, as "Pose" star Billy Porter once again treated us all to one of his perfectly over-the-top looks.
The actor showed up to the event rocking a blue, sparkly, fringe-covered jumpsuit from Baja East and a hat to match. While the look alone would be a show-stopper, the hat's fringe pulled opened to reveal his perfectly made-up face. It was something special!
Me: I hate drama— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020
Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK
This is litterally the coolest most iconic shit ever. A crystal fringe partition parting like that to reveal your beat face... Only billy porter would do some shit like this pic.twitter.com/4XVFR21JCb— d 🌻 24 (@deuxchankai) January 27, 2020
Thank god for billy porter and lil nas x reminding us there is beauty in the world pic.twitter.com/jktTYevIuL— courtney 🐝 (@merricats) January 27, 2020
Billy Porter's silver fringe makes him look like Geordi LaForge's fabulous cousin on his mother's side, Gorgeous LaForge. pic.twitter.com/tTOYuFSNa4— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 27, 2020
## Lizzo's Big Night
I just gasped out loud. Billy! Porter! doing his best to make this day better. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jiCocMjPQw— Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 27, 2020
Lizzo lead the pack heading into the Grammys, with eight nominations. She already picked up two trophies before the official show actually began and then won the first award of the night, Best Pop Solo Performance. While she was rooting for Beyonce and mouthing the singer's name when the category was announced, she flipped when her own name was called. The censors hit her hard, bleeping out a few of her celebratory remarks as she hit the podium. Calling her win both "unexpected" and "really cool," she referred to Kobe's death during her speech. "I be lost in my problems, stressed out and in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. Today, all of my little problems I thought were big of the world were gone," she said. "I realize there are people hurting right now and you guys create beautiful music, you create connectivity. We need to continue to reach out, this is the beginning of making music that moves people again, that liberates people." "Let's continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up!"
“Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up.” -@Lizzo accepts her #GRAMMYs award for Best Pop Solo Performance. pic.twitter.com/n7BomE21uj— CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020
Lizzo dropping f-bombs while she accepts the first Grammy of the decade is my sexual orientation.#GRAMMYs— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2020
“Hold each other down and lift each other up.” - Lizzo with a word! #GRAMMYs— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020
Okay...But did Lizzo have her eyes clothes with her fingers crossed saying "Beyonce", hoping Bey won. lol.— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 27, 2020
we don’t deserve Lizzo the fact that she was standing there wishing Beyoncé would win over her speaks volumes of her character. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oyaG8W1bFe— jordan🥀 (@JordanxHouston) January 27, 2020
## What's In Nick Jonas' Teeth? That was the question Twitter was asking throughout the Jonas Brothers' performance of both "What a Man Gotta Do" and their upcoming release, "Five More Minutes." As Nick sang, eagle eyed viewers couldn't help but notice something lodged in-between Nick's teeth.
i don’t care what y’all have to say about Lizzo, she made several POINTS in her speech. PERIOD. tbh I would have been fine with whoever won this category 🤷🏻♀️ #GRAMMYs— Internet Mom ⁷ (@ashleyippolito) January 27, 2020
Love the Jonas brothers so I’m not going to talk about how there was food in Nick Jonas’ teeth @BarstoolFran #Grammys— Ria (@BarstoolRia) January 27, 2020
Ummm is something in Nick Jonas’ teeth?! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4yk8bZ8qd9— Jon Watkins (@JonWatkinsHost) January 27, 2020
Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020
NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so alone anymore— emily m (@emollymol) January 27, 2020
I’m jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth— Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 27, 2020
## Tyler, the Creator Shakes It Up Tyler, the Creator certainly had people talking when he hit the stage to perform his songs "EARFQUAKE" and "NEW MAGIC WAND." Dressed as his Igor alter-ego and flanked by an army of dancers rocking the same outfit, he literally made the earth shake, before the stage burst into flames. It was weird, it was entertaining and it was unlike anything else we saw all night.
Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago— Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020
YALL GON STOP COUNTING ME OUT!— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020
.@tylerthecreator caused a literal earthquake with his seismic #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/dQY9vcSwTP— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020
im so upset rn ..... TYLER THE CREATOR JUST DID THE MOST AMAZING PERFORMANCE AND BTS WERENT EVEN THERE TO SEE IT ... someone pls tell me it’s fake pic.twitter.com/VbNuLAeOyD— ☆ mari⁷ (@vmjnt) January 27, 2020
me after tyler's #GRAMMYs performance 😩pic.twitter.com/UxcmRq0TJu— Genius (@Genius) January 27, 2020
That Tyler performance was flames— 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) January 27, 2020
I was not expecting the Tyler the Creator performance to get so hardcore after the Boys II Men opening #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pBj9D8i6P2— Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) January 27, 2020
## Let's Go Crazy for Usher Usher was tapped to front a Prince tribute and he did not disappoint. Rocking a sparkly blazer, an open dress shirt and leather pants, the singer was feeling himself as he performed a medley of the Purple One's biggest hits. Rolling through "Little Red Corvette," "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," he was flanked by both Sheila E and FKA Twigs - for one helluva performance. While some loved Twigs' dance moves, others wondered why she didn't get a mic too.
Half of twitter vs the other half of twitter during Tyler the Creator’s performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JW8FrYDvUB— carolina (@carocastxllo) January 27, 2020
Usher killed that shit....He murder the #GRAMMYs stage. He did the purple one/Prince proud pic.twitter.com/lsUZyX54kA— 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 27, 2020
FKA Twigs makes an incredible entrance to join Usher for the #GRAMMY's tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020
Come on FKA looking like Vanity!— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 27, 2020
Usher sounds good too.
imagine making the decision to not let FKA Twigs sing anything at all— rob sheffield (@robsheff) January 27, 2020
FKA Twigs has never been less utilized effectively— steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 27, 2020
The legendary Sheila E. On the drums with Usher — wow. #Grammys https://t.co/xGxSEDL9t4— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 27, 2020
## Camila Cabello Brings Dad to Tears Shawn Mendes' girlfriend had another guy on her mind as she performed her new balled, "First Man," on Sunday night. This one was all about her father, who sat in the front row as she performed. "I promise he loves me, he'd never hurt me. He held me so tight, now someone else can," she sang, "But you were the first man that really loved me." As she ended the song, she walked down the stairs to him and he was clearly tearing up. So was Gwen Stefani in the audience. Offset's reaction also went viral.
Even Prince would be proud of Usher tonight. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/1U9EA0R6BK— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 27, 2020
offset's face after that father daughter dance i cant !!!!! https://t.co/RDjviW3XJp— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 27, 2020
How dare Camila Cabello sing to her dad and make us all cry like that. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ORUaO7olqf— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello’s dad is Mexican who moved to Cuba then the US. He is the story of immigrants who do everything to give their children a better life than they had. I can only imagine what Mr. Cabello is feeling tonight. pic.twitter.com/6IKtdChUhD— Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) January 27, 2020