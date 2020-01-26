News By TooFab Staff |
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Die In Helicopter Crash -- Hollywood Reacts with Shock, Sadness & Tributes
Hollywood reacts in shock as the details continue to emerge.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have both died, according to TMZ. Bryant was 41.

The website reports that the legendary NBA player and one of his four children were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. Five people are confirmed dead in the crash, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and the couple's three other children; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. During his 20 year tenure with the Lakers he made 18 All-Star teams. The shocking news comes just after LeBron James surpassed Bryant as #3 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In what will be Kobe's final tweet, he celebrated James by writing, "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644." 33,643 points was Kobe's career total.

He also won an Academy Award in 2018 for the short film, "Dear Basketball."

As the news started to sink in, athletes, musicians and other celebrities began sharing their shock and condolences on social media.

