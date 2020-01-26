Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have both died, according to TMZ. Bryant was 41.

The website reports that the legendary NBA player and one of his four children were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. Five people are confirmed dead in the crash, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and the couple's three other children; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. During his 20 year tenure with the Lakers he made 18 All-Star teams. The shocking news comes just after LeBron James surpassed Bryant as #3 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In what will be Kobe's final tweet, he celebrated James by writing, "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644." 33,643 points was Kobe's career total.

He also won an Academy Award in 2018 for the short film, "Dear Basketball."

As the news started to sink in, athletes, musicians and other celebrities began sharing their shock and condolences on social media.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

This news is heartbreaking. I am lost for words. Praying for Vanessa and the Bryant family at this sad and difficult time. Rest In Paradise Young Legend. Heaven has gained another angel. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kkRwtXa5Yc — Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2020

