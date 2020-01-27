Demi Lovato's emotional Grammys performance not only wowed TV audiences and fellow musicians in attendance, but also many celebrities who watched from home.

After the pop star hit the Grammys stage to perform her new single, "Anyone," which she wrote just days before her 2018 drug overdose, Kate Hudson, Pink, Selena Gomez and more stars took to social media to praise Lovato calling her performance, "beautiful," "inspirational," and "straight from the heart."

Later that night, Lovato took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. Captioning a stunning shot of herself on stage, below, she wrote, "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years."

"So emotional for me," she added. "Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all. 💗"

Stars flocked to the comments section of the post to send their love and share their support for Lovato. Many of the celebs expressed how the performance personally moved them.

"Beautiful ✨," Kate Hudson commented. Actress Eiza Gonzalez wrote, "You are such a force Demi. It's so beautiful to see you grow into this strong heartfelt raw human. Raw and honest is your most beautiful form, just you. @ddlovato love you. Always proud of you."

Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun, added, "No words. So proud of u." "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz commented, "You are incredible!❤️❤️❤️," while Colton Haynes wrote, "Your performance brought me to tears! I am so blown away by your vulnerability & that was so gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️"

Fellow singers Pink and Sam Smith, as well as Lovato's close friend, Selena Gomez, also shared their reactions to Lovato's performance.

Pink tweeted, "Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I'm so glad you're here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you."

Smith expressed his thoughts on his Instagram Story, writing, "DEMI LOVATO. I am in tears. That is singing. That is heart and that is the truth."

Gomez also took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo from Lovato's performance. "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was," she wrote alongside the pic. "Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

