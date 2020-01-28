Kylie Jenner once took Dream Kardashian for a ride on the same helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers inside -- and Blac Chyna is making it clear she was not okay with it.

On Monday night, Jenner shared a tribute to the nine lost in the crash on Instagram, while revealing it was the same helicopter she "would fly on from time to time," with the same pilot, Ara Zobayan. One of those times was for Dream's third birthday, back in November 2019.

"Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash," Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciana, told Us Weekly.

"What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter, Dream, on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission," the statement continued. "No parents should find out after the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission."

Chyna's lawyer said she was "distraught" at the time when she found out it happened and "voiced her strong objections" to Dream's father, Rob Kardashian, insisting "that it never happen again."

"Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday's tragedy," the statement concluded.

"Took dream on her first helicopter ride," Jenner shared on social media at the time. "Happy birthday baby girl ... you are a gift."

"Happy Birthday Dream," Rob said, sharing additional photos of her eating a cupcake outside the helicopter and sitting inside.

