Don Lemon was reduced to tears laughing on Monday night — but the President didn't find it very funny.

The CNN host and two of his guests broke down in fits of giggles as they mocked Donald Trump's supporters, prompting POTUS to fire back at Lemon, branding him the "dumbest man on television".

Lemon was hosting a discussion between Republican political strategist Rick Wilson and New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali, as they addressed last week's incident in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at an NPR reporter, challenging him to point out Ukraine on a map.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

"[Pompeo] also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it," Wilson began, causing Lemon to collapse on his desk in a fit of laughter.

"He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that's partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump."

Wilson then switched to a thick southern drawl: "'Donald Trump's the smart one — and y'all elitists are dumb! With your math and your readin'" at which point Lemon lost it completely.

On Monday night the Commander-in-Chief retweeted a link to the clip, declaring: "Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)"

Members of the President's family also jumped to his defense, and Twitter naturally reacted in kind.

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided.



The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

Now is probably a good time to remind people that @CNN anchor @DonLemon is currently being sued in court for alleged sexual assault.



I guess CNN doesn't "believe all victims" when the person being credibly accused is one of their leftwing anchors. https://t.co/P0IZeuobvG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2020

"You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation's 'Real Elites' is disgusting."

Shortly after "Real Elites" and "#NepotismBarbie" were trending on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: "Now is probably a good time to remind people that @CNN anchor @DonLemon is currently being sued in court for alleged sexual assault," along with a link to a New York Post article about the host being sued by a Hamptons bartender. "I guess CNN doesn't 'believe all victims' when the person being credibly accused is one of their leftwing anchors."

The tweet's replies were immediately filled with people reminding him his father has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

