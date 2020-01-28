News By TooFab Staff |
Donald Trump Brands Don Lemon 'Dumbest Man on Television' After Host Cracks Up Laughing While Mocking Supporters
Getty/CNN

"Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it."

Don Lemon was reduced to tears laughing on Monday night — but the President didn't find it very funny.

The CNN host and two of his guests broke down in fits of giggles as they mocked Donald Trump's supporters, prompting POTUS to fire back at Lemon, branding him the "dumbest man on television".

Lemon was hosting a discussion between Republican political strategist Rick Wilson and New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali, as they addressed last week's incident in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at an NPR reporter, challenging him to point out Ukraine on a map.

Karlie Kloss Will Vote Against Trump, Responds to 'Even to Dinner with the Kushners?' Dig

View Story

"[Pompeo] also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it," Wilson began, causing Lemon to collapse on his desk in a fit of laughter.

"He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that's partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump."

Wilson then switched to a thick southern drawl: "'Donald Trump's the smart one — and y'all elitists are dumb! With your math and your readin'" at which point Lemon lost it completely.

On Monday night the Commander-in-Chief retweeted a link to the clip, declaring: "Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)"

Members of the President's family also jumped to his defense, and Twitter naturally reacted in kind.

Gene Simmons Defends Vince Vaughn After Donald Trump Handshake (Exclusive)

View Story

"You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation's 'Real Elites' is disgusting."

Shortly after "Real Elites" and "#NepotismBarbie" were trending on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: "Now is probably a good time to remind people that @CNN anchor @DonLemon is currently being sued in court for alleged sexual assault," along with a link to a New York Post article about the host being sued by a Hamptons bartender. "I guess CNN doesn't 'believe all victims' when the person being credibly accused is one of their leftwing anchors."

The tweet's replies were immediately filled with people reminding him his father has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Facebook Exec Admits Company Got Trump Elected, Issues Warning

View Story

#DonLemon#DonaldTrump
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Zola the Stripper Gives Update on White Bitch and Pimp
exclusive video

Zola the Stripper Gives Update on White Bitch and Pimp
Chris Evans, Lil Nas X and Winona Ryder: Every Celebrity Super Bowl Commercial…

Chris Evans, Lil Nas X and Winona Ryder: Every Celebrity Super Bowl Commercial…
You'll Never Believe Why #DuaLipaIsOverParty Is Trending

You'll Never Believe Why #DuaLipaIsOverParty Is Trending
Claire Danes Turned Down the Lead Role in This '90s Blockbuster
Stars Who Turned Down Big Roles

Claire Danes Turned Down the Lead Role in This '90s Blockbuster
Zola the Stripper Gives Update on White Bitch and the Pimp

Zola the Stripper Gives Update on White Bitch and the Pimp
Trump Brands Don Lemon 'Dumbest Man on Television'

Trump Brands Don Lemon 'Dumbest Man on Television'